José Luis Rodríguez ‘El Puma’ Will Sing in Costa Rica on August 3rd

The Venezuelan singer José Luis Rodríguez El Puma will sing on August 3rd in Costa Rica. His last performance here occurred 18 years ago.The appointment will be at the Convention Center in Heredia.

A special for all mothers

“What better way to start the month of August with this concert, which will be a special night to celebrate the love for our mothers, as well as the love for our partners.

“We are sure that it will be an unforgettable event for all attendees, so we already hope that you will join us,” commented Yorleny Aguilar, director of Y Entertainment, producer of the event.El Puma is expected to perform all of his most famous songs.

Other details and tickets

Aguilar added that the Convention Center will offer a menu of food and drinks for attendees.“We are considering all the details, so that the public truly enjoys an event with the comfort and quality it deserves.We will have different locations available, each with different added values, and with the commitment that attendees will live an experience that will always be remembered,” Aguilar concluded.

Tickets will be available starting next week, on a date to be announced soon. There will be an exclusive pre-sale for three days for Davivienda cardholders, and they can be purchased at www.smarticket.net

