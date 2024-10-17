More
    Jon Secada, Alux Nahual, Alberto Plaza, and Aterciopelados Will Sing at FIA 2024

    The International Arts Festival (FIA) returns to Costa Rica after five years of absence. There are 15 invited countries

    The International Festival of the Arts (FIA) this year -which returns after a five-year absence- will bring to Costa Rica four artists who made a deep impact in past years.

    It is about Jon Secada (USA), AluxNahual (Guatemala), Alberto Plaza (Chile), and Aterciopelados (Colombia), reported Jorge Rodríguez, Minister of Culture and Youth, on the night of this past Wednesday.The Guatemalans and the Chilean will perform in Guanacaste:

    AluxNahual will perform on Friday, November 8, at 8 p.m., on the stage in the square of the San Blas church. Plaza will perform on November 16 at the Liberia Livestock Chamber at 8:30 p.m.The others will do it in the Plaza de la Democracia in San José in December.Secada will do it on the 2nd with the Costa Rica Jazz Orchestra at 6 p.m.Aterciopelados will be there on Saturday the 7th at 8 p.m.

    The four concerts will be free

    On this occasion, the epicenter of the more than 200 activities of the FIA, with 1,500 artists, will not be San José, although there will be numerous performances from December 1 to 8.

    Guanacaste will host (from November 8 to 17) the largest number of shows to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Annexation of the Nicoya Party.The FIA 2024 will tour the 11 cantons of Guanacaste with four main venues: Nicoya, Santa Cruz, Liberia, and Cañas. Each canton will offer various experiences.

    Other details of the FIA

    The details will be on the official Festival website at www.fia.crThis edition in 2024 will be called “A Window to Celebrate Culture” and will feature the representation of 16 countries.

    Likewise, in February 2024, the Center for Artistic and Cultural Production (CPAC) announced the submission of projects for competitive funds for the programming of national cultural and artistic activities at FIA 2024.

    This is in accordance with the Law of Emergency and Cultural Salvage and its Executive Decree, which allows the participation of more than 33 proposals that will be part of the FIA programming.This fund finances projects for the development of artistic production created by creators, performers, researchers, producers, promoters, and managers.

    Additionally, as part of the FIA, the so-called Hecho Aquí fair will be held at its traditional venue in the Antigua Aduana, in San José, as well as the Creative and Cultural Economy Meeting.

