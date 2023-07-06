Jesse &Joy Will Sing In Costa Rica inSeptember

Jessy& Joy will be in Costa Rica next September as part of their Clichés Tour 2023, a tour that has taken them through Mexico, the United States and Canada.The production company Golden Entertainment announced that the Mexicans will perform on Saturday, September 2 at Parque Viva, La Guácima.

“We all love the music of Jesse & Joy and how in each song they make us identify with them. This mixture of romanticism along with happy and even funny messages has permeated our lives for many years.

“We are very happy to be able to confirm their next concert in our country and, of course, we know that that night will be spectacular,” said Raquel Castro, spokesperson for Golden Entertainment.

Tickets are now on sale

The pre-sale begins today Wednesday May 24 at noon and will continue tomorrow Thursday for Davivienda cardholders on the website www.smarticket.netThey will have the opportunity to purchase their tickets with the A Paguitos platform in terms of 3 or 6 months and without interest.As of Friday, May 26th at noon, the sale will open with any other means of payment.

The prices are:

¢63,800 at Golden Circle 102

¢52,900 at Golden Circle 101-103

¢42,100 Preferential 403

¢36,700 Preferential 401-402-404-405

¢33,900 Preferential 503

¢29,900 Preferential 501-502-504-505

¢27,200 in 500 Special

¢24,500 Special Terrace 501-505

¢19,000 in Gramilla.

These amounts include taxes and service charges.