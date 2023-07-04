Jade Museum in San Jose Will Have 2×1 Tickets During the July Holidays

With the arrival of school holidays, many families are looking for options to enjoy and learn together.The Jade Museum of the National Insurance Institute (INS) announced an attractive 2×1 promotion on tickets, valid from Sunday, July 2 to 16, aimed at both nationals and residents of Costa Rica.

Regular ticket prices are as follows:

Nationals: ₡3,000

Foreigners: $16

Students and children under 12 years of age: ₡1,200 (Foreign students: $5)

National seniors, people with disabilities and children under 5 years of age: free.

What it offers

The Jade Museum offers an enriching cultural experience with its five regular halls, which have a collection of more than 7,000 pieces. These rooms are: “El Jade”, “El Día”, “La Noche”, “Ancestral Memory” and the “Storage Room”.

“Whimsical dreams of Pantagruel”, by Salvador Dalí

In addition, during this season and until the end of July, there is a special exhibition titled “The whimsical dreams of Pantagruel”, by the renowned Spanish painter Salvador Dalí.The director of the museum, Laura Rodríguez, invites families to visit the museum during the children’s vacations and enjoy this great cultural experience.

Details for the visit

The Jade Museum is located on the west side of the Plaza de la Democracia, on Avenida Central, in San José. It remains open every day from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, you can call the number 2521 6610 or consult the social networks of the Jade Museum.