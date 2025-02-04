Be proud of Puntarenas and Costa Ricans in general for having the largest hospital in the country and therefore in all of Central America.

The new hospital named Monseñor Víctor Manuel Sanabria Martínez in Puntarenas, is considered the largest work built by the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), with the capacity to attend more than 350,000 people in a timely manner with state-of-the-art technology.

It is known that this project, already completed, required an investment of $225 million for its construction and equipment; $130.4 million of the total amount was financed by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), as part of the “Hospital Infrastructure and Equipment Renovation Program”, which also allowed the modernization of other key hospitals in the country, ¡Pura Vida!

The hospital is located on a 190,000-square-meter site in the Barranca district. The construction area is 75,500 square meters, distributed over five floors.

It has specialized hospitalization services, outpatient surgery, emergencies, operating rooms equipped with audiovisual systems for the training of new professionals, an intensive care ward with 21 cubicles, a delivery room, medical and gynecological oncology, chemotherapy, hemodynamics for complex vascular procedures, optometry, cardiology and more.

Its equipment is of high technology, which is why it is called a modern center that also has a Physical Therapy service, equipped with special machines and a pool for hydrotherapy; It has ten consulting rooms and two shock rooms. Very important is that it has a heliport for the effective attention of communities in areas of difficult access.

It is the first hospital in the country with a semi-automated pharmacy service.

There is an annex building for industrial areas, laundry and maintenance, a solar panel system, air conditioning, and a pressure-regulated air system.

This great achievement in Costa Rica is also thanks to the trajectory and leadership of Dr. Randall Álvarez Juárez, director of the medical center, who together with his team from the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social has achieved something that seemed impossible.

Regarding the recent inauguration, Alvarez Juarez said that this is a historic moment for Costa Rica, for Puntarenas, for the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, “because it was consolidated in this 2025 years of hard work, hard work and commitment of the staff that has contributed a grain of sand to achieve this great work. We feel very proud and happy, committed precisely because it is up to us in the following stages to start the work processes that will mean an improvement in the attention for all the people who require the services of this hospital center; there is still a long way to go, we are just starting”.

During the inauguration event, the President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves, also thanked the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) for its support in the construction of the Monseñor Víctor Manuel Sanabria Hospital, defining it as the ally that has made it possible to invest in more than 80% of the country’s hospitals.

Undoubtedly, this hospital represents a milestone in medical care in Costa Rica especially in the Central Pacific region.

