Isla San Lucas National Park Will Have a Modern Berth for the Arrival of Tourists

National and foreign tourists who visit the San Lucas Island National Park will soon have the convenience of disembarking and boarding boats at a new berth, which will be built thanks to the signing of the agreement made this Wednesday between the Costa Rican Tourism Institute ( ICT) and the Board of Directors of the Isla San Lucas National Park.

William Rodríguez, minister of Tourism, and Franz Tattenbach, Minister of Environment and Energy, as president of the Board of Directors of the Isla San Lucas National Park.

Significantly improve the tourist infrastructure

“We are excited to sign this agreement for the construction of a modern berth on San Lucas Island. This work will significantly improve the tourist infrastructure and accessibility to one of our natural treasures, making a commitment of the ICT to work in collaboration with other institutions to improve the tourist offer and ensure that Costa Rica continues to be a quality destination,” said William. Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

For his part, Franz Tattenbach, Minister of Environment and Energy, stated after the signing of the agreement: “We are very satisfied, because after a process of a little more than a year, we were able to move forward together with the ICT with the construction of this important work. for this new vision of the San Lucas Island National Park, with which we intend to make entry more accessible and promote visits to this national historical jewel.”

This berth, whose construction cost is estimated at ¢825.5 million and ¢22 million for the supervision of the work, will replace the current pier that is in poor condition and affects access to the island; It will contribute to the protection of the biodiversity of the National Park, the promotion of ecotourism, chain of services and the development of communities within the area of ​​influence.

The agreement establishes that the ICT will contribute to the preventive and corrective maintenance of the new berth for two years, allocating resources for planning and construction work. Once these two years have passed, maintenance will be assumed by the Park Board of Directors with the resources that the park generates with its visitation.

Heritage of Costa Ricans

The Isla San Lucas National Park was created on August 24, 2020, it is located in the Gulf of Nicoya and is the heritage of Costa Ricans, a condition that the project considers; The construction will not alter the existing conditions of the island or its heritage structures. The design was also submitted to the Heritage Office for consultation, which approved it.

Finally, a visit to this historic and emblematic tourist destination has the particularity of combining natural beauty with the cultural heritage of our country.

The Park’s opening hours for visitors are Monday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

