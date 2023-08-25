More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    Is There An Overpopulation Of Crocodiles in the Country? This Past Wednesday One Entered a House in Puntarenas

    Fortunately no injured people were reported after tremendous scare

    By TCRN STAFF
    14
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    On the morning of this past Wednesday, August 23rd, a family from San Luis de Chacarita, Puntarenas, had a tremendous scare after they found a crocodile inside the house.According to the authorities, the report was given after 6:05 am.Personnel from the Meritorious Fire Department were dispatched to the property, who provided care and worked to rescue the animal with special equipment.

    According to reports, the animal after being removed from the house was protected and removed from danger, being transferred to an unknown place.Fortunately, the authorities did not report any injuries after this incident, which undoubtedly arouses concern in the population because the animal apparently reached the house by its own means.

    Studies will decide course of action

    Regarding the issue of crocodile overpopulation in Costa Rica, a few weeks ago the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) reported that it is carrying out a study to determine whether the country is experiencing overpopulation or not, this to determine actions in this regard.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceGemeth Zamora
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    The Advantages of VPN and What it Does on IPhone
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    The Advantages of VPN and What it Does on IPhone

    A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a technology that has gained substantial popularity in recent years due to its significance in ensuring online privacy
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »