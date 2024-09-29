Menstruation has been a topic surrounded by taboos and stigmas throughout history and in various cultures around the world. These taboos not only affect women’s perception of their own menstrual cycle but also influence the way men and society in general view this natural biological process.

In various cultures, menstruation has been considered impure or unclean. In some traditions, menstruating women are excluded from certain activities, such as religion, work, or even family life, which perpetuates the idea that menstruation is something to be ashamed of. This exclusion can lead to feelings of isolation and shame among women, affecting their self-esteem and mental health.

READ MORE

The scarcity of comprehensive sexuality education that includes menstruation contributes to perpetuating the taboo. Often, young women receive little or no information about their bodies and menstruation, which can lead to feelings of anxiety or confusion.

Consequences of taboo

Among the consequences of menstruation taboo, the first factor is stigmatization. As mentioned above, women may feel ashamed to talk about their menstruation, which prevents them from seeking help or information.

The second factor is limited access to menstrual products: In many parts of the world, menstruation can lead to a lack of access to adequate hygiene products, which affects the health and education of young women.

The third factor has to do with a lack of conversation and education about menstruation, which can lead to untreated health problems, as women may avoid seeking medical attention out of embarrassment.

Changes in perception

In recent years, there has been a growing movement to break the stigma associated with menstruation. Awareness and education campaigns around the world have begun to normalize the conversation around this topic.

Campaigns are based on education and awareness, to educate about menstruation as a natural and normal process. Also, on access to resources, initiatives are being promoted to ensure that all people have access to menstrual products and hygiene education.

Health and wellness specialists, such as gynecologists and psychologists, have stressed the importance of demystifying menstruation.

Health and wellness specialists, such as gynecologists and psychologists, have stressed the importance of demystifying menstruation. For many women, menstruation is a sign of reproductive health and a reminder of the power of the female body. Dr. Jennifer Gunter, a gynecologist, and women’s health advocate, has been outspoken about the need to normalize the conversation about menstruation, emphasizing that it is a natural and healthy process that should be celebrated rather than silenced.

In the 21st century, experts agree on the importance of challenging these taboos and promoting greater awareness and acceptance of menstruation. Some key points addressed by specialists include:

Reproductive health: they highlight the importance of understanding menstruation as an indicator of women’s reproductive health. “It is essential to educate women about their menstrual cycle, menstrual hygiene, and how to detect possible related health problems.”

they highlight the importance of understanding menstruation as an indicator of women’s reproductive health. “It is essential to educate women about their menstrual cycle, menstrual hygiene, and how to detect possible related health problems.” Empowerment: here specialists seek to empower women to feel comfortable with their bodies and menstrual cycle, promoting self-acceptance and self-confidence. In addition, they promote the idea that menstruation is something natural and should not be a reason for shame or limitation.

Men’s perception

On the other hand, men’s perception of menstruation also plays a crucial role in the development of taboos. Many men have grown up in environments where the topic is avoided, which can lead to a lack of understanding and empathy for women’s menstrual experiences. This results in insensitive comments or minimization of the symptoms and pain that many women experience during their cycle. However, there is a growing number of men who are educating themselves about menstruation and supporting their partners, which may help to undo the stigmas surrounding this topic.

Some possible perspectives of men can include both taboo and embarrassment, which can lead to discomfort or rejection when talking about the topic. Ignorance in men is often recurrent, due to lack of adequate menstrual education.

Among other possible perspectives, we highlight empathy and understanding, there are men who show an empathetic and understanding attitude towards women’s menstruation, recognizing it as a natural process and respecting women’s needs and experiences during this period.

Very importantly, support and collaboration, some men are actively involved in supporting women during their menstruation, either by showing understanding, helping with the purchase of menstrual products, or providing emotional support when needed.

Overall, men’s perceptions of women’s menstruation can be diverse and complex, but encouraging greater education and awareness of this issue is critical to promoting a more open and respectful relationship between men and women around reproductive health. Open dialogue, mutual respect, and empathy are key to creating an environment in which women feel comfortable and supported during their menstrual cycle.

Women’s mental health in the face of menstruation

Menstruation can have a significant impact on women’s mental health, influenced by hormonal, cultural, and social factors, so it is essential to promote greater understanding and support to mitigate the effects and promote emotional well-being.

Some effects of menstruation that affect the psychological well-being of women are usually:

First, Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS), through it, many women experience symptoms that may include mood swings, irritability, anxiety, and depression. These symptoms can affect the quality of life and the ability to carry out daily activities.

Secondly, there are Mood Disorders, some women may experience more severe disorders, such as premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), which is characterized by severe symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Thirdly, according to mental health specialists, social perception and stigma, social pressure and taboos surrounding menstruation can lead to feelings of shame and isolation. Lack of education and openness about the subject can make women feel misunderstood or alone in their experience.

There is also the impact on self-esteem, due to the physical symptoms associated with menstruation, such as pain or swelling, as well as the experience of being stigmatized.

And finally, interpersonal relationships, both personal and professional, can be affected by the presence of menstruation. Lack of understanding from partners or co-workers can lead to tension and misunderstandings.

Undoubtedly, taboos and lack of education can significantly affect both women and men. It is crucial to promote open and honest education about menstruation, encouraging conversation and understanding so that the narrative can be changed and the associated stigma removed. Menstruation should be seen as a natural and vital part of life, worthy of respect and recognition.

Breaking the taboo of menstruation is essential to promote women’s health, gender equality, and well-being.

We want to highlight the video made for the new campaign of the Body Form brand, called

“Womb stories”, highlighting pleasure, pain, love and hate.

RESONANCE – Shifting Reality For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.