Fernando Ortuño, founder of the greenenergy® group, considers promoting clean energy as a constant challenge. You may ask why.

He argues that it is a challenge because it requires adapting to an evolving market and overcoming traditional barriers. “It also involves educating customers about the benefits of new technologies. At green energy we take on these challenges with a clear vision of how our solutions can transform energy management,” he said.

Costa Rica does not escape from being a country that promotes clean energy production and is on the global list with countries such as Norway, Iceland, Paraguay, Canada, Switzerland, Austria, New Zealand, and Kenya, among others.

A few days ago we had the pleasure of talking to Ortuño, who despite the constant challenges, continues to drive a company focused on providing intelligent energy solutions that provide self-sufficiency and efficiency to approximately 1,000 customers.

Since its inception, the goal has been to lead the storage and microgrids market, enabling companies to manage their energy with energy autonomy and reliability.

Today it has been 16 years in which they have grown and evolved, consolidating their position as leaders in the solar storage and microgrids market.

Let’s meet Fernando

He is a native of a small coastal community in the North Pacific of Costa Rica. His childhood was marked by living with nature on a farm, for Fernando, growing up in that environment taught him the value of independence and simplicity, principles that he applies today in his personal and professional life.

He considers himself a determined person, who looks for ways to achieve the things that get into his head; he is passionate and persistent in achieving his goals.

Noting among his shortcomings, he recognizes that his high level of demand can lead him to be impatient and disorderly on several occasions, therefore, learning to live without expectations has been key in his personal and professional development.

Regarding his professional training, Ortuño is a business administrator, he is also a technician in Solar Photovoltaic and energy storage, focused on solar microgrids.

His focus has always been linked to integrating technologies that optimize the use of energy and offer operational efficiency to companies.

He has led commercial and industrial projects, applying innovative solutions that bring tangible value to customers.

What or who led you to the world of engineering and therefore to found greenenergy®?

Fernando emphasized that he is not an engineer and that he founded greenenergy with the conviction that energy should be accessible and manageable in a decentralized manner, without relying on centralized systems.

“When I learned about solar energy, I related it to the sport and lifestyle I have along with the sea. Solar energy and surfing carry a similarity, a sensation that produces similar and compatible emotions, a synergy that represents the basis of greenenergy’s philosophy,” he said.

Who trained or guided you in the founding of greenenergy?

He learned from energy experts who inspired him to seek more efficient and independent solutions; he founded the company with his brother in 2009 committed to that vision.

Currently, the team is made up of specialists in storage and microgrids, focused on innovation and providing reliable, high quality solutions.

What is the purpose of green energy?

“Greenenergy was born from the idea of producing our energy, maximum efficiency turned into freedom for people. We provide solutions that allow our clients to manage their energy efficiently and autonomously, helping them to reduce costs and increase their competitiveness by converting their roofs into productive roofs, using the latest technology available in the market” detailed Ortuño.

Regarding the previous concerns about the creation of the company, in the case of Fernando and his team, they had in mind that it implied a change in the way of understanding energy consumption, and valuing energy differently, however, “I was convinced that energy independence is necessary to achieve a real awareness in the human being”.

It is worth noting that, greenenergy started with its resources and the support of strategic partners that have emerged along the way, some continue, and others remain in history. “We have grown organically, always reinvesting in research and development. Currently, our growth is sustained thanks to the trust and recidivism of our customers and the strength of our business model through our different methodologies to develop projects”.

Some of the ups and downs you have experienced or gone through and what lessons have you learned to get better and better?

They have faced challenges such as adapting to changing regulations and the need to educate the market about their solutions. These challenges have led them to be flexible and to innovate continuously, overcoming constant obstacles, we are used to this.

“Each obstacle has strengthened our focus on excellence and our commitment to value-driven service to our customers. We focus on our value proposition, as we contribute to the projects we develop thinking about the impact in the medium and long term” added the North Pacific tico.

Awards

Currently, they are the Costa Rican company with the largest installed storage capacity in the country.

Greenenergy is a B Certified company, advocating for triple impact (social, environmental and economic); it is the only energy company in the private sector that has a social impact program called Soy Luciernaga.

More about Greenenergy’s mastermind

Fernando Ortuño, in addition to working in the world of clean energy, practices surfing, an activity that helps him maintain a personal and professional balance. He also shares his passion for foiling with his son in his spare time, “which strengthens our family bond and our connection with the sea”.

What do you consider your purpose in life to be?

She considers that her purpose in life is to live in the simplest way without expectations, projecting into the future to live it in the present. “I feed my emotions through the learnings I live near the sea”.

He thanks today his wife and family in general for their constant support and his team at greenenergy® -for their commitment and professionalism. In this way, he recognizes the value of the mentors who guided him on his professional and personal path.

Finally, Fernando emphasized that his motivation is to help companies optimize their energy consumption and manage their resources autonomously. “We have the technology and experience to make energy autonomy a reality.”

If you want to know more about the company, you can visit the website www.greenenergy.cr

