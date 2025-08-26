What brought you from Italy to Costa Rica—and what made you decide to open your own eatery in Mal Pais?

My wife and I were looking for a place where we could start a family while living a lifestyle more connected with nature, and in Mal Pais we felt at home from the moment we arrived-both because of the close contact with nature, being so near the Cabo Blanco reserve, and because of the spiritual vibe of this land, which we felt brought an energetic dimension to our lives in this place.

You are very precise about your ingredients—exactly 6 ice cubes for the ice coffee. Local Italian-origin greens for the salad. Can you describe your vision and process for recreating Italian flavors in Costa Rica?

It is very important to be precise because that way we can give our guests the same culinary experience, enriched with the passion we put into what we do and the care we take in choosing quality ingredients. I believe that cooking is an alchemical game of creation—transforming ingredients into something that did not previously exist. In doing so, we lay the foundation for ensuring that those who visit Delizie leave with a touch of well-being and happiness—two essentials on the list of the good life’s fundamental goals.

Do you have a favorite customer moment or story that reminds you why you do what you do?

The exact moment is the present, and the story is always the same: when our guests taste our creations and we see their reactions—both in their facial expressions and in the sounds of gratitude they make (huuuummmmmm)—it is a unique and indescribable satisfaction. All of this fuels the love we put into what we create.

I noticed your son helps out-what’s it like sharing this with him, and what do you hope he learns from it?

Having the chance to share with our son the passion we have for what we do fills us with joy. Seeing him watch us while also having fun, playing at passing along to our guests the same purpose we have in life, is priceless. On top of that, he always adds his own touch, because he loves to joke and enjoys speaking with others, telling people about what he is learning to cook.

For someone walking past on their way to a tourist hotspot, what would you say to convince them to take a small detour and try your food?

I would simply say, if you want to eat well and nourish your body as well…here in Mal Pais at Delizie you can do it! Happily you will travel with the desire to return, since Delizie is a small hidden gem within Mal Pais.

