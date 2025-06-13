What inspired you to start a wildlife education program for kids in Costa Rica?

I came to Costa Rica to learn from a global leader in conservation and understand what made its efforts so effective. During a guided tour of Manuel Antonio National Park, I was struck by how few local residents were visiting. Many locals that I spoke with had never received any formal wildlife education and viewed it as something just for tourists.

That experience sparked an idea: instead of educating only visitors, why not bring wildlife guides into classrooms to teach local kids? The concept grew into a monthly, expert-led wildlife education program for local students.

What experiences in your life prepared you for this kind of work?

At age eight, I encountered a captive chimpanzee used in entertainment. Even as a child, I sensed its exploitation. That moment shaped my lifelong commitment to primate welfare. Since then, I’ve volunteered with primate organizations in the U.S. and Uganda, earned a Master’s in Primate Conservation, and founded a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to support cross-disciplinary collaboration in wildlife work. I believe conservation is strongest when scientists, artists, educators, and biologists work together. Elitism in conservation can be harmful—collaboration and inclusivity drive real impact.

Approach and Challenges

How did you build relationships with the local community and schools?

Through a bit of serendipity! While volunteering with a local organization, Amigos de la Cultura in Quepos, I met a former student from Escuela Manuel Antonio—where I hoped to start the program. His name is Byron Sanchez Lezcano and he helped translate between me and the school’s director. I later met the school’s president, who embraced the idea of taking education outdoors, particularly at Mountain Top Park in Manuel Antonio.

What were some challenges you faced?

Language was a significant barrier—I had to rely on others and Google Translate often. In the beginning, I emailed a tour company with the idea but didn’t receive a response. So, I walked to the national park and pitched it in person. Luckily, I met a passionate wildlife guide and a biologist who were excited to help launch the program: Georgina Rivera from Manuel Antonio Park and Luis Venegas from Evergreen Tours.

Education & Impact

What age group is the program designed for, and what is the content?

The program is called “Wild Kids” (thanks to the brilliant idea for a name by Luis Venegas of Evergreen Tours). It serves about 45 students in grades 4 to 6. It’s taught in Spanish by local experts—biologists, tour guides, and conservation professionals—who focus on Costa Rica’s native wildlife and ecosystems.

Program Operation

How is the program funded or supported?

Currently, there’s no outside funding, though as a 501(c)(3), I’m eligible. I hope to find a local sponsor aligned with the project’s values. The goal is to involve at least 12 organizations to each lead one monthly lecture or outing per year. Passion drives sustainability, so the initiative is volunteer-led, with small tips for experts, guides and transport to help cover costs.

Donations support key needs like wildlife books (45–50 copies), cameras for kids, board games, coloring books, and a mural artist to help bring the school’s exterior to life.

Looking Ahead

What are your hopes or goals for the program in the next 5–10 years?

This year, I’m focused on refining the program and creating a solid foundation. I aim to involve at least 12 recurring organizations that return each year with new ideas and experiences.

Long-term, I hope to expand to underserved regions across Costa Rica. Ultimately, I’d like to see national-level support that allows this initiative to be government-funded. The gap between tourism’s economic benefits and under-resourced local schools shouldn’t exist—and we can change that.

I also see potential to replicate this model in other biodiversity-rich countries, especially where wildlife and ecosystems are under threat—places like Indonesia and the Philippines come to mind.

Personal Reflection

What has been the most rewarding moment since starting the program?

Seeing the kids’ excitement. After announcing the program, one student immediately asked, “When can we go to the park?” Another asked how to become a tour guide. Their curiosity and enthusiasm are exactly what I hoped to inspire.

What would you say to someone who wants to start a similar initiative?

Go for it. Lead from the heart, and stay grounded in local realities. Don’t be discouraged by obstacles—work with others to overcome them. In my case, the language barrier didn’t stop me; I adapted. Work with your challenges to bring your vision to life. The world needs more heart-centered projects-of all kinds.

Anne-Marie Mascaro is a freelance writer for newspapers, magazines, and the web. She is the founder of Monkeyfriendly.com, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit connecting people inside and outside of the sciences to collaborate on wildlife projects. In May 2025, Monkeyfriendly started a wildlife education initiative for children in grades 4-6 at Escuela Manuel Antonio. It is lead locally in collaboration with Manuel Antonio National Park, Evergreen Tours Costa Rica and Amigos de la Cultura-Quepos.

