    International Rural Women’s Day: 300 Tica Entrepreneurs Received Seed Capital to Finance Their Projects

    The beneficiaries, organized in 4S Clubs, will receive a total of ₡120 million of direct investment in 25 projects

    300 entrepreneurs from rural areas will receive seed capital funds to promote their productive projects, as part of the Public Policy for the Costa Rican Agricultural Sector 2023-2032.This initiative is carried out within the framework of the International Day of Rural Women and is promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG).

     The beneficiaries, organized into 4S Clubs, will receive a total of ₡120 million of direct investment in 25 projects.The initiative not only provides funds, but also includes technical assistance and training to support the development of your projects.

    Concrete actions

     “With concrete actions, like this one, through 4S Clubs, we seek to strengthen the individual and collective capacities of producers, through greater use of technological tools and innovation, technical assistance, market linkage, financing and training for the aggregation of value and enhance the economic, social and environmental sustainability of the activities they carry out,” said Karla Mena Soto, national director of Agricultural Extension of the MAG.

    A vital role

     In Costa Rica, more than 26% of women reside in rural areas, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses.They play a vital role in the agricultural sector, contributing in various areas, such as agricultural, livestock, fishing, aquaculture, poultry, agro-industrial, forestry, environmental production, and rural community tourism, among others.Despite the challenges they face, they are essential to ensure food security and socioeconomic development in their homes, communities and regions.

