    Updated:

    International Plantain Congress Announced for August in Costa Rica

    Event will be a continental benchmark on issues related to plantain production, processing, marketing, and promoting local consumption

    The Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center (CATIE) will hold the First International Plantain Congress from August 26 to 28, 2025, on its campus in Turrialba, Costa Rica.

    The meeting will bring together key players in the plantain sector from Latin America and the Caribbean, with the goal of generating knowledge, partnerships, and strategies that contribute to the sustainability and innovation of this strategic crop.

    Dr. Luis Pocasangre, Director General of CATIE, explained that:

    The event will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn how to produce pesticide-free plantains through the use of good sustainable practices (GSPs), such as zero tillage, hybrid fertilization, and the management of black sigatoka through biological control with microorganism-based products.

    He also highlighted that one of the main objectives of the congress will be to showcase the culinary versatility of plantains, as they can be prepared from traditional dishes such as tostones and patacones to gourmet dishes.

    An event to learn, connect, and transform

    The Congress seeks to position itself as a continental benchmark on issues related to plantain production, processing, and marketing. Over three days, attendees will have access to:

    Keynote presentations by international specialists.

    Practical workshops with applied experiences in production, agribusiness, and public policy.

    Networking opportunities to connect producers, companies, academia, the financial sector, and governments.

    A trade exhibition and innovation fair.

    A Plantain Gastronomic Festival with demonstrations and tastings led by renowned Dominican chef Alberto Morel, who will present plantain-based dishes.

    Dr. Pocasangre added:

    We look forward to participating from all over Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as the valuable contributions of the private sector and research institutions committed to the sustainability of the agri-food system.

    Congress Focus

    The program is structured around three main topics:

    Day 1: Plantain Genetics and Production

    Day 2: Agribusiness and Gastronomic Workshop

    Day 3: Policies and Incentives for Production and Export

    The Congress will feature prominent panelists and speakers from Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Europe. Among them are Professor Dr. Rony Swennen (KUL Belgium and IITA Uganda), a world leader in the genetic improvement of musaceae; Engineer Gustavo Gandini, from Banalino in the Dominican Republic; Engineer Diego Molina, an expert producer from Ecuador; and specialists from institutions such as DOLE, PROCOMER, INTA Costa Rica, and Grupo ALZU.

    In addition, leading producers from the region will participate in various panel discussions on production challenges, marketing, and access to financing, providing a comprehensive perspective from the field, the industry, and public policy.

    Registration and Participation

    For those interested, you can now secure your spot through the conference platform: https://congresoplatano.catie.ac.cr

    The general registration fee is $600 and includes full access to all activities, lunches, refreshments, event materials, and tastings at the food festival. In addition, the conference offers the possibility of participating as an official sponsor, with different categories (Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum) that offer benefits such as stands, institutional visibility, and tickets to the event.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
