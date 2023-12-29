More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    International Photographer Shows Captivating Images of the Tárcoles River Crocodiles

    “Crocodiles on the hunt” he titled the images and explained that they were captured from a bridge in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    33
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The American photographer, Chris Henry, showed on his social networks some surprising images of the crocodiles of the Tárcoles River in Costa Rica. “Crocodiles on the hunt” he titled the images and explained that they were captured from a bridge in Costa Rica.

    Chris Henry is a photographer from Philadelphia, United States who has a reputation for delivering authentic scenes with an emphasis on storytelling. Its catalog features images of various countries and adventure themes.

    He began his career in the creative industry as a graphic designer, which allowed him to develop the ability to manipulate images, fonts and spaces to create striking compositions.

    All around the world


    In addition to his work in Philadelphia, he also works as a traveling photographer, capturing some of the most diverse and unique landscapes in the world. “From Argentina to Alaska, from Norway to South Africa and beyond, the entire world stage has become his studio,” his biography says. The photographer has more than 700,000 followers on Instagram.

    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Guanacaste Airport Receives New Delta Airlines Route From Los Angeles
    Next article
    Learn About the Three Most Common Gastrointestinal Diseases during Christmas and their Main Symptoms
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Local NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Surfers in Costa Rican Will Demonstrate to Save a Sanctuary Threatened by Real Estate Development

    The surfing community in Costa Rica will unite in a determined effort to protect access to the waves at...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »