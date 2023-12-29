International Photographer Shows Captivating Images of the Tárcoles River Crocodiles

The American photographer, Chris Henry, showed on his social networks some surprising images of the crocodiles of the Tárcoles River in Costa Rica. “Crocodiles on the hunt” he titled the images and explained that they were captured from a bridge in Costa Rica.

Chris Henry is a photographer from Philadelphia, United States who has a reputation for delivering authentic scenes with an emphasis on storytelling. Its catalog features images of various countries and adventure themes.

He began his career in the creative industry as a graphic designer, which allowed him to develop the ability to manipulate images, fonts and spaces to create striking compositions.

All around the world



In addition to his work in Philadelphia, he also works as a traveling photographer, capturing some of the most diverse and unique landscapes in the world. “From Argentina to Alaska, from Norway to South Africa and beyond, the entire world stage has become his studio,” his biography says. The photographer has more than 700,000 followers on Instagram.