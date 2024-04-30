International MediaHighlights How Life Changed for a Family from the US Who Came to Live in Costa Rica`s “Blue Zone”

A family from the United States decided to move to Costa Rica and told CNN how living in Nicoya, the country’s Blue Zone, drastically improved their life.In the publication Kema Ward-Hopper says that she got married in Costa Rica, a few months before being diagnosed with breast cancer.

During that stay she felt that her health improved a lot, then they returned to the United States and felt bad again, after the treatment continued in Houston.However, the event that caused them to decide to move to Costa Rica was a Category 4 hurricane that destroyed their home.

The best place to live

“‘Costa Rica ended up winning over the other places that were on our list,’ explaining that they were impressed by the country’s health and education system, as well as the environmental protections in place. Costa Rica is the first tropical country to have reversed the deforestation,” they say.Now the family enjoys nature, local food, and the beautiful community in which they live.

Among the world blue zones

The Blue Zones are those where people live a long and healthy life of up to 100 years and at the same time maintain an extremely healthy style; There are currently five located in Japan, Italy, Greece, California and Costa Rica.