More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    International MediaHighlights How Life Changed for a Family from the US Who Came to Live in Costa Rica`s “Blue Zone”

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    A family from the United States decided to move to Costa Rica and told CNN how living in Nicoya, the country’s Blue Zone, drastically improved their life.In the publication Kema Ward-Hopper says that she got married in Costa Rica, a few months before being diagnosed with breast cancer.

    During that stay she felt that her health improved a lot, then they returned to the United States and felt bad again, after the treatment continued in Houston.However, the event that caused them to decide to move to Costa Rica was a Category 4 hurricane that destroyed their home.

    The best place to live

    “‘Costa Rica ended up winning over the other places that were on our list,’ explaining that they were impressed by the country’s health and education system, as well as the environmental protections in place. Costa Rica is the first tropical country to have reversed the deforestation,” they say.Now the family enjoys nature, local food, and the beautiful community in which they live.

    Among the world blue zones

    The Blue Zones are those where people live a long and healthy life of up to 100 years and at the same time maintain an extremely healthy style; There are currently five located in Japan, Italy, Greece, California and Costa Rica.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR

    - Advertisement -
    SourceMelissa Gonzalez
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Canada Hosts Global Meeting With a View to Agreement on Plastic Pollution

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Canada Hosts Global Meeting With a View to Agreement on Plastic Pollution

    This week, representatives from 176 countries meet in Ottawa to address the global challenges posed by environmental pollution caused...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »