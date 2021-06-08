International Investigations on Canadian Residential Schools: Call to Action

In the aftermath of the finding of an unmarked burial site containing the remains of 215 Indigenous children at the former Kamloops Residential school in British Columbia it is clear that international action is needed.

This is a call for action for international investigations and verification to take place on Canadian Residential Schools across Canada. You may sign an Open Letter at the link below.http://chng.it/K5HB6dTnRg

The Indian Residential School system aimed to eliminate First Nations, Métis and Inuit cultures across Canada.

The schools disrupted families for generations, severing the ties through which Indigenous culture is taught and passed from one generation to the next.



The physical impacts on the children included increased rates of chronic and infectious diseases, effects on mental and emotional health including depression, substance abuse and suicidal behaviors. The primary objectives of the residential schools were to remove and isolate Native children from the influence of their home, families, traditions and cultures, and to assimilate them into the dominant culture. Another term for this is cultural genocide.