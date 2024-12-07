“Drums for Peace,” that is the concert being organized by the National Institute of Women and the Minister of Women’s Affairs as part of the ongoing efforts to promote change in society and say Enough is Enough of Violence against Women.

“Women, through music, find a space of resistance against violence; it is a way to combat the silence imposed by fear, inequality, and discrimination.” “It is a powerful tool to make realities visible and transform them,” emphasized Cindy Quesada Hernández, Minister of the Condition of Women.

The concert will take place next Saturday, December 7, starting at 4:00 pm, at the National Stadium. The event is part of the commemoration of the National and International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and the 16 days of activism promoted by the United Nations.

During the concert, genres such as Latin music, salsa, electronic, pop, and percussion will be highlighted. All the performances are by female artists and female ensembles, celebrating empowerment and the transformative capacity of music as a tool for unity, awareness, and social change.

The event is open to the public, entry is free, and reservations must be made at the following link:

https://boleteria.dtickets.net/detalles-de-evento/UitBNwje5RAGgYLTafju?store=account-default-config&fbclid=IwY2xjawG9RVdleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHcOFihcpx6c3Wcs97f_13vdewyuYMH1iIKna6IzpVnPRq_ChfZKLR_CJtA_aem_80eSs_BCoQWIADIxIp9cYw

The participants of this event are:

Women’s Percussion Ensemble: A group composed exclusively of women who perform percussion pieces, demonstrating strength and creativity through vibrant rhythms. They represent the power of drums as a means to achieve Peace. Carmen Alfaro, Fiorella Hidalgo, Silvia Vargas, Daniela Contreras, Ana Solano, and Gloriana Rodríguez make up the ensemble, representing institutions such as UNA, the National Institute of Music, Castella Conservatory, and UCR.

Tamela Hedstrom: Singer known for combining pop and tropical music with messages of inspiration and empowerment. Her participation includes a personal testimony that connects with the values of the event.

Amanda Rodríguez: A prominent performer with a unique style that blends traditional rhythms with modern proposals, inviting reflection and enjoyment.

Maf É Tulá: Artist who fuses contemporary and Latin American genres. Their performances are energetic and committed to messages of justice, social change, and ecological awareness.

DJ Mao and Löwenthal: Duo that combines electronic music and percussion with a fresh and innovative touch, creating a dynamic and emotionally connected atmosphere.

Orquesta Sol Magenta: A completely female salsa orchestra, recognized for its ability to revitalize this historically male-dominated musical genre.

The concert will feature visual artist Mariela Montoya, who will delight us with live visuals. Known as “Sandía,” she is a visual artist focused on muralism and illustration. Her work explores female identity and beautifies urban spaces, highlighting projects such as the Central Market of San José. She has represented Costa Rica at international events, such as the “Nosotras Estamos en la Calle” festival in Peru.

According to the records of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), during the first ten months of this year, 11,265 women have been victims of gender violence. With a rate of 758 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the most affected are girls between the ages of 10 and 19.

United Nations data indicate that, globally, one in three women has been a victim of physical or sexual violence at least once in their lifetime; therefore, it remains one of the most widespread and generalized human rights violations in the world.

