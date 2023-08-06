Inflation in Costa Rica Remains Low

Consumer prices in June decreased by -0.16%, which is the fifth consecutive month of decline. On an inter annual basis, prices show a variation of -1.04%, and accumulated for the first half of the year, it is -1.52%. These negative values have not been included in the consumer price index since July 2020, as a result of the economic paralysis caused by Covid-19 at a local and global level.

Downward trend

The downward trend in inflationary pressures has been observed since August 2022, when inflation reached its maximum value of 12.13%. According to the INEC, 42% of goods and services fell in price; some of them were mobile telephony and diesel.

These data generate greater expectations about the meeting to be held by the BCCR on July 26th, where the possibility of continuing with the reductions in the Monetary Policy Rate, which currently stands at 7%, will be analyzed.