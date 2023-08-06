More
    Search
    Local News
    Updated:

    Inflation in Costa Rica Remains Low

    The downward trend in inflationary pressures has been observed since August 2022

    By Wilmer Useche
    2
    0

    Must Read

    Wilmer Useche

    Consumer prices in June decreased by -0.16%, which is the fifth consecutive month of decline. On an inter annual basis, prices show a variation of -1.04%, and accumulated for the first half of the year, it is -1.52%. These negative values have not been included in the consumer price index since July 2020, as a result of the economic paralysis caused by Covid-19 at a local and global level.

    Downward trend

    The downward trend in inflationary pressures has been observed since August 2022, when inflation reached its maximum value of 12.13%. According to the INEC, 42% of goods and services fell in price; some of them were mobile telephony and diesel.

    These data generate greater expectations about the meeting to be held by the BCCR on July 26th, where the possibility of continuing with the reductions in the Monetary Policy Rate, which currently stands at 7%, will be analyzed.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.
    - Advertisement -
    SourceAdriana Rodriguez
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Key to Why We Get Paralyzed By a Challenge Is In the Brain
    Next article
    The Event Seeks To Position Costa Rica As A Benchmark For Wellness In The National And International Markets
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Dozens of Artisans Exhibit Their Work within the Framework of The Costa Rican National Festival of Arts in the West

    The Western Crafts and Design Fair will visit the central parks of San Ramón, Naranjo, Sarchí and Grecia within the framework of the XVI National Arts Festival (FNA) 2023
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »