The Brunca (Boruca) and Ngäbe (Guaymí) regions will have internet and mobile phone access in 250 homes located in these indigenous territories, impacting more than 1,500 people who currently face serious limitations in accessing digital services.

This initiative is part of the Connected Communities Program of the National Telecommunications Fund (Fonatel) and includes an investment of $12 million (approximately ¢6 billion) for physical and technological infrastructure, including 17 communication towers with transmission and repeater equipment that will strategically cover selected areas.

Wendy Madriz, Communications Manager at Liberty Costa Rica, emphasized:

We firmly believe that connectivity is a right, not a privilege. This project reaffirms our commitment to closing the digital divide and promoting technological inclusion throughout the country, especially in historically disadvantaged communities.

Internet Access and Mobile Telephony

As part of the awarded contract, Liberty will assume the operation of this service for 10 years. To achieve this, it will build specialized infrastructure, including poles, fiber optics, and communication towers, and obtain the necessary permits from institutions such as SETENA and local governments, as well as lease land for the installation of the towers. The implementation process will begin once the official contract is signed, and the operator will have 240 calendar days to complete the technical deployment.

Madriz noted that this project represents a decisive step toward a more equitable Costa Rica in terms of access to technology and the opportunities it offers by bringing connectivity to remote areas of the country, we reaffirm our purpose of connecting communities and changing lives.