Inauguration of the Modern Regional Airport in Cóbano Boosts Tourism in Nicoya Peninsula

The dream of having a modern and complete regional airport for the Nicoya peninsula comes true with the inauguration this Saturday, August 5, of the new Cóbano airport. Thanks to a joint effort of local entrepreneurs, it seeks to provide visitors, both national and foreign, a standard of comfort and service that is unprecedented in the area.

The new regional airport in Cóbano presents significant improvements over its predecessor, the Tambor airport. The runway extends for 1,300 meters, 40% longer than the previous one, allowing larger aircraft to operate with greater safety. In addition, its design facilitates its use in both directions, optimizing the direction of the wind for safer landings and takeoffs.

Another highlight of the new airport is the construction of a parking area or aircraft hangar independent of the runway, which speeds up the boarding and disembarkation of passengers and increases the capacity for more aircraft. Soon, aeronautical lighting will be installed, allowing night operations, a crucial function in emergency medical situations.

All the amenities

The terminal is also a highlight, offering a comfortable wait for passengers and their companions. It will have services such as a cafeteria, ticket sales, excursions, handicrafts, adequate bathrooms, vehicle rental, medical assistance and ground transportation services.

The SANSA airline will be the first to officially operate from the new airport, and it is expected that companies such as Aerocaribe and Prestige wings will also join soon, creating new air connections to important tourist destinations, such as La Fortuna de San Carlos, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. .

This new airport operations center positions the Nicoya Peninsula as an agile and efficient tourist destination, saving time for both visitors and local residents. The official inauguration will be attended by prominent personalities from the executive branch, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) and Civil Aviation, among other guests.

A milestone in the development of the region

The new regional airport of Cóbano represents a milestone in the development of the region and a commitment to a more accessible and prosperous tourism for all who visit this paradisiacal corner of Guanacaste. The community celebrates this significant advance that will bring great benefits for the economic growth and well-being of its inhabitants.