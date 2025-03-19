More
    “In the Heights” is the Biggest Musical Ever Produced In Costa Rica and Will be at the Melico Salazar Theater

    The musical follows Usnavi, a Dominican owner of a grocery store in Washington Heights, New York, who dreams of returning to his home country.

    The Melico Salazar Popular Theater will host the “biggest musical ever produced in the country,” called In the Heights: En el Barrio, announced Luciernaga Producciones. The original work is the creation of Lin-Manuel Miranda, who was behind Hamilton, Moana, Encanto, and Mary Poppins Returns.

    This musical debuted on Broadway in 2008 and was a turning point in musical theater by introducing urban rhythms such as hip-hop, salsa, and merengue. The story follows Usnavi, a young Dominican owner of a grocery store in Washington Heights, New York, who dreams of returning to his home country. All this while dealing with the challenges of the Latino community in the United States.

    The staging at the Melico Salazar Theater

    Luciernaga Producciones, which is celebrating 10 years of experience, assures that this production “promises to mark a before and after in the national theater scene.” Adrián Castro, the production’s director, explains: “In The Heights is much more than a musical. It’s a celebration of our culture, our roots, and national talent. Every song, every choreography, and every character represents a story that Costa Rican audiences will identify with.”

    To bring this story to life, Luciernaga Producciones assembled a cast of top-tier national talent, including:

    Jeff-On (finalist in A Star Is Born)

    Lucía Jiménez (world salsa champion and international choreographer)

    Silvia Baltodano (renowned singer, actress, dancer, and emerging talent coach)

    Alhana Morales (choreographer for Dancing with the Stars and Mira Quién Baila)

    Rosibel Carvajal (theater actress and finalist in Tu Cara Me Suena)

    Parque La Libertad is participating as a co-producer of this production

    “The creative industries in Costa Rica have great potential to create jobs, entrepreneurship, and a quality offering with international recognition. But they require more and better coordination.”

    “This is why we celebrate Luciérnaga’s 10th anniversary with this co-production, which, in addition to its outstanding stage quality, invites us to reflect on the value of migration and multiculturalism,” said Patricio Morera, director of Parque La Libertad.

    Dates, Times, and Tickets

    Tickets are now available through SpecialTicket and prices range from ¢19,000 to ¢45,000. On Wednesdays, two tickets can be purchased for the price of one. The preview is on Saturday, April 5 at 2 p.m. and has a 20% discount.

    Performances:

    Saturday, April 5 at 2 p.m. (preview)

    Saturday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

    Sunday, April 6 at 5 p.m.

    Wednesday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

    Thursday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

    Friday the 11th at 7 p.m.

    Saturday the 12th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

    Sunday the 13th at 5 p.m.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
