When I first came to Costa Rica 11 years ago I immediately began consulting services pertaining to water proofing and mold remediation/prevention industries. At that time I was fully aware that structures in Costa Rica were susceptible to water filtration and humidity related problems. What surprised me was the amount of mold growth which was present within the residential and commercial structures. Back in Canada and the United States mold growth is common as the mold has plenty of food sources within construction materials such as drywall, gypsum and wood products – mold’s favorite food source. Since building materials in Costa Rica are primarily concrete and cement products such as cinder blocks why so much mold growth?

I quickly learned that several factors contribute to this unwanted growth. Construction methods come to mind. Most construction does not have sufficient drainage systems around the structure. During the rainy season the ground becomes so saturated forcing ground water upwards into building materials such as cinder blocks which act as a sponge. That is why the majority of mold growth in Costa Rica is found on the lower portions of the walls up to one meter high. The ground water contains a buffet of nutrients providing water and food for mold. As mold colonies grow they also have waste and the discoloration you see is a result of that waste as you cannot see the mold microorganism with the naked eye.

With over 1,500,000 know species of mold only a few have proven to pose health risks within the indoor environment. The most concerning is Stachybotrys and usually can be identified by its black discoloration. When microscopic spores are released in the air and inhaled this can pose mild to severe health risks. This is especially true to the very young, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions. In any indoor environment black mold growth should be addressed as soon as possible.

When consulting with clients I first recommend that mold remediation be performed in a professional safe manner. First and foremost protect the individuals as they remove the unwanted mold with appropriate personal protection equipment. The process would include removing existing coatings in and around the affected areas. Once the area has been prepared and cleaned you will want to apply a high quality coating with superior adherence properties and it is very important that the coating be breathable to allow water to escape in the form of vapor. Without the above features your repair will be short term and the problem will re-appear. My favorite coating solution is locally made by SPAS S.A. and branded as SPAS XL333 and a simple Google search will further explain why this recognized system offers long term solutions to indoor mold growth.

Mold is a very complex world and this basic article is designed to better understand the majority of mold growth problems within Costa Rica and other tropical climates.

Philippe Rauzon has over 40 years of experience in the construction, mold remediation/prevention and water proofing industries. Now retired Philippe is an independent consultant to the above trades in Canada and Costa Rica. Philippe is grateful to have worked with manufactures, distributors, contractors and individuals in both countries. Philippe can be reached at [email protected] or in Costa Rica at 506=8614-7000.

