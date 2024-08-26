In Details: “Baru River Float” in Dominical Raises Funds For Lifeguards

A few days ago, the “Baru River Float” Gringo Independence Day Float took place in the Baru River, Dominical.

This activity was intended to unite the community while the organizing team: Jeudy Umaña Mendez, in charge of the safety area; Luke Pressley, and Sarah Wofford in the organization, raised funds for the lifeguards.

We spoke exclusively with Sarah Wofford, who told us more about the community event, “it was totally interactive where participants had to design and build a raft using 4 55-gallon barrels and non-polluting materials for the river. All participants worked together on the day of the event to complete the parade. This brought participants and spectators together in a very organic way,” he said.

This year, 2024, was the second year of the “Baru River Float” and, precisely, this year saw a growth in spectators in the area.

To be more specific, with the activity Sarah and her team of organizers, seek to promote the importance of supporting and providing support to the Costa Ballena Lifeguards. “We are looking to raise funds to be able to maintain lifeguards in Playa Dominical and Hermosa”.

The lifeguards as such were not present at the event, so as not to leave their post on the beach, but several trained lifeguards were present.

Of course, they plan to give continuity to the event every year. “We hope to seek more participation from businesses in neighboring towns,” added Wofford.

Was the activity free?

No, there was a $400 registration fee.

Sarah and her team’s understanding of what it means to hold these activities in Dominical

For the organizers of the Baru River Float, Dominical is a very strong community center. “For many years it has been necessary to work together for the betterment of the town. Dominical has managed to create a unique space where everyone feels welcome, from the tourists who visit us, to the oldest local. We must continue to create activities where the presence of the community is felt, where we work together, and where community pride grows,” he emphasized.

The impact or significance of the presence of the lifeguards in Dominical

For Wofford, Dominical has always been a very dangerous beach for swimmers. “When there have been no lifeguards there have been many deaths, we often saw 20 deaths per year. I believe that as the first beach when you go down the mountain, it is visited by so many people without aquatic knowledge, lifeguards should be paramount. They should be recognized as heroes and should have more support because without them we go back to a very dangerous time. We live in a tourist area (national and international), and the people have forgotten how valuable it is to have safe beaches”.

Jeudy and his point of view on Dominical

Jeudy Umana was in charge of security at the event. What he liked the most, was the amount of different people compared to the first time. He is dedicated to tourism, he has a rafting company and a surf school, they are well-certified for rescue and security. He likes that Dominical is a very united, clean, organized, and healthy town.

In detail

Sarah also contributes to other activities with various community groups.

Organizations she works with that support the community are: Generous Tree, EcoFeria, and Social Programs.

She assured that the event in the Baru River is held in particular for the Costa Ballena Lifeguards.

Specific focus for activities

Building a better community, encouraging unions, and creating spaces to grow together.

Other activities they do

Among the other activities that Sarah, Jeudy, and Luke carry out is: the Festival of Light in December. “Also, sometimes we work with theater, fundraising dinners, for sure we do another event on the river at the end of the year.”

Finally, Sarah shared a message of invitation for anyone who wishes to collaborate with their initiatives: “The activities that we manage are focused on the betterment of the community, they are designed for all ages and could not be done without the support of businesses and individuals. We are always looking for donations, and volunteers and we are open to contribute with any activity that offers growth for the community”.

From TCRN, we are pleased to report on these activities in Costa Rica, no doubt they are an example to follow. Bravo!

