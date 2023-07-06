In Costa Rica, Researchers Discover a New Species of Octopus More Than 2,800 Meters Under The Sea

In Costa Rica, a group of scientists aboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research vessel Falkor have made an exciting discovery: they have found an active octopus nursery on a rocky outcrop located almost 3 km deep in the waters of the Pacific Ocean. This discovery could be the third known example of a site where large numbers of these creatures congregate. In the process they discovered a new species of Muusoctopus, a small to medium-sized genus of octopus that lacks an ink sac.

During the expedition, the scientists used an underwater robot, ROV SuBastian, to observe seamounts and baby octopuses.”The discovery of a new octopus hatchery active more than 2,800 meters below the sea surface in Costa Rican waters demonstrates that there is still much to learn about our ocean,” said Dr. JyotikaVirmani, executive director of the Schmidt Ocean Institute.

The researchers witnessed the hatching of these octopus eggs and said it showed that the area, known as the Golden Outcrop, was one of care for the youngest octopuses. The expedition reinforced the idea that some species of deep-sea octopus seek low-temperature hydrothermal vents to incubate their eggs.

The Octopus Odyssey expedition, which took 19 days and was led by Dr. Beth Orcutt, from the US-based Bigelow Laboratory of Ocean Sciences, and Dr. Jorge Cortés, from the University of Costa Rica, took place aboard the ship Falkor research from the Schmidt Ocean Institute and 18 international scientists participated. The team was delighted to confirm that Dorado Outcrop is an active nursery.

The Dorado Outcrop hatchery was originally discovered in 2013 and amazed scientists as it was the first sighting of female octopuses coming together to incubate their eggs. No developing embryos were observed when the site was first explored, leading scientists to believe that conditions at the outcrop might not be compatible with octopus growth.

Five never-before-seen seamounts in the northwest corner of Costa Rican waters were also explored. Scientists found that they contained a thriving biodiversity of hundreds of animals, many of which are suspected to be new species. The boat for the trip was provided by the Schmidt Ocean Institute, a nonprofit research organization founded by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his wife, Wendy. The trip was led by Beth Orcutt of the Maine-based Bigelow Laboratory of Ocean Sciences, as well as Jorge Cortés of the University of Costa Rica.

“The deep waters off Costa Rica are a sight that defies human imagination, the ROV SuBastian has captured stunning images of tripod fish, baby octopus and coral gardens. We look forward to continuing to help the world witness and study the wonders of our incredible ocean,” said Dr. JyotikaVirmani.

Seamounts, including the Golden Outcrop, are currently unprotected from human activities such as fishing. Half of the scientific team was made up of Costa Rican scientists, some of whom are working to determine whether seamounts deserve protection and should be designated marine protected areas.

The main objective of the expedition was to better understand the hydrogeology, microbiology, ecology and geochemistry of the Golden Outcrop and its octopi

“This expedition to the deep waters of the Pacific off Costa Rica has been an excellent opportunity for us to get to know our own country,” said Dr. Jorge Cortés, from the University of Costa Rica. “The expedition was attended by a significant number of local scientists and students, which will accelerate our ability to study deep regions. The information, samples and images are important to Costa Rica to show its wealth and will be used for scientific studies and outreach to raise awareness about what we have and why we must protect it.”

