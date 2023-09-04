More
    Impressive 4 Waterfalls at Cinchona: A Natural Paradise in Alajuela

    Costa Rica shows her majestic natural beauty

    In the heart of the province of Alajuela, in Cinchona, there is a hidden jewel of nature, a farm that houses four waterfalls of unparalleled beauty.In this majestic place are the Cinchona, La Paula, La Botos and La San Fernando waterfalls, the latter standing out as the most impressive in the place.

    If you want to explore all the falls, you will need to walk a total of 4.5 km. The level of the trail is intermediate, presenting technical sections that even require the use of ropes to descend the mountain.

    Unique for hiking fans

    This destination is unique for hiking fans, thanks to its trails and the views of the waterfalls and natural beauties it offers. Although all the waterfalls are described as beautiful, the one in San Fernando stands out for its fall of almost 100 meters.

    Hiking experts recommend bringing comfortable change of clothes and shoes, sunscreen, food and hydration for the tour.In addition, they have a viewpoint towards the Sarapiquí Canyon and the San Fernando Waterfall, picnic areas, showers, bathrooms and an area for bird watching.

    Connecting with nature in its purest form

    Each space has its own story and provides the opportunity to connect with nature in its purest form.The entrance has a cost of ₡5 thousand colones for nationals and $20 for foreign tourists. Hours are Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until 2 p.m.

    SourceSilvia Ureña
    ViaBeleida Delgado
