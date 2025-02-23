On April 5, 2025, mountain bike fans will gather in La Fortuna, San Carlos, to experience one of the most demanding competitions in the country: the Toyota Arenal Epic.

This event, recognized as a challenge for the bravest cyclists, promises to be a true physical and mental challenge, as they travel through natural landscapes and face the difficult weather conditions of the region.

The competition will feature three distances – 100 miles, 90 km and 45 km – designed to test cyclists of all levels. The start for participants of the longest distance (100 miles) will be at 5:30 a.m., followed by cyclists who will take the 90 km route at 6 a.m., and finally, those competing in the 45 km will start at 6:30 a.m.

Learn 7 key recommendations that you should take into account if you participate in this sporting event:

1. Check the bike: It is essential to make sure that the bike is in ideal condition to avoid unexpected failures. The check must be done at least a week before the event and it is recommended to choose the accessories and tires that are most suitable for the terrain conditions.

2. Know the route: In addition to training physically, knowing the most demanding areas of the route in advance will allow cyclists to prepare mentally and make strategic decisions during the race.

3. Food and hydration: Staying well fed and hydrated is important. Experts recommend a carbohydrate-rich diet before the event and staying hydrated throughout the competition.

4. Adequate rest: Getting at least eight hours of sleep the night before the event is crucial for optimal performance. Rest is also vital during pre-competition training.

5. Avoid last-minute changes: It is advisable not to experiment with new equipment just before the event. If changes to the bike or accessories are planned, it is best to test them in advance to avoid unforeseen events.

6. Take advantage of the assistance stations: There will be six strategic stations along the route where cyclists can rehydrate and replenish energy.

7. Safety at all times: Complying with road safety and event regulations is essential to avoid accidents. Participants must follow the instructions of the organizers, keep their distance from other cyclists, and wear appropriate protective equipment.

Open registration:

Toyota Arenal Epic offers different distances and categories, and cyclists from all over the country are expected to participate. Registration is now open, with prices varying depending on the distance chosen:

100 miles: $260 (with special discount: $130)

90 km: $210 (with special discount: $105)

45 km: $100 (with special discount: $50)

In addition, competitors will have the opportunity to win cash prizes, with more than $10 thousand distributed among the three distances, as well as products from sponsoring brands.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR