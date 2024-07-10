More
    Important Changes in San Jose Traffic: New Routes Due to the Construction of the Overpass in La Lima

    To guarantee the fluidity of traffic and minimize inconvenience to drivers

    By TCRN STAFF
    On the occasion of the construction of the new overpass in the La Lima area, the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) has announced a series of vehicular detours to guarantee the fluidity of traffic and minimize inconvenience to drivers. These alternative routes will be properly signposted to facilitate navigation during the works period.

    For those traveling from Cartago to El Guarco, the detoured route will be as follows: drivers must continue the route passing in front of the Church of La Lima, continue along the side of the AV23 overpass, make a return turn in front of Top Outlet, pass in front of Walmart and finally take the exit towards El Guarco.

    El Guarco towards Cartago

    In the opposite direction, drivers heading from El Guarco towards Cartago must follow these steps: get to the traffic light in front of Pequeno Mundo, proceed along the side of the AV23 overpass, take the return in front of Top Outlet, pass in front of Walmart and take the exit towards Cartago.

    These measures seek to ensure orderly circulation and avoid major congestion during the construction of the overpass. All users of these roads are urged to take due precautions and pay attention to the traffic signs installed in the area.

    The MOPT emphasizes the importance of paying attention to the indications and respecting the new detours to avoid setbacks and contribute to road safety during this period of infrastructure improvements.

