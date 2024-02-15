Il Divo Quartet Will Sing in Costa Rica this May

The concert producer Arceyut Producciones announced this Monday the concert of the opera-pop quartet Il Divo in Costa Rica. Urs Bühler, Sébastien Izambard, Daveid Miller and Steven LaBrie will be here on May 12 at Parque Viva, in La Guácima.

20-year career

They will arrive as part of their XX 2024 tour, with which they celebrate their twentieth anniversary and they will do so singing in English, Spanish and Italian. In fact, the quartet released their tenth studio album last Thursday the 9th paying tribute to their 20-year career.

Carlos Marín’s successor

This album will also be the full-length debut of Steven LaBrie, the English baritone who joined Il Divo as Carlos Marín’s successor. The Spaniard died on December 19, 2021 at the age of 53 due to covid-19 in a hospital in Manchester, United Kingdom.

More information soon to be announced

Ticket prices and go-on-sale details will be announced in the coming days by Arceyut.