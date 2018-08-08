III Latin American Real Estate Congress, August 9th and 10th

The real estate sector from 18 countries meets in Costa Rica this Thursday 9th and Friday 10th. Among the current topics of the real estate sector that will be presented at this gathering are: technology, the real estate market situation in Latin America, Bitcoin, the new law on brokerage regulation in Costa Rica and an X-ray of the market situation in Latin America, are all part of the agenda of this third Latin American Real Estate Congress, which will take place at the Real Intercontinental hotel of San José.

The event, which will be attended by participants from South, Central and North America and also Europe, will promote the best tools for the professional development of brokers, through the search and exchange of information.

National and foreign participants can expand their knowledge and network of contacts in this activity, sponsored by the Real Estate Confederation of Latin America (CILA) and organized by the Costa Rican Chamber of Real Estate Brokers (CCCBR).

Bitcoin, as a digital currency and means of payment that offers ample opportunities for the sector, will be one of the topics of great interest. Felipe Alarcón, lawyer, businessman and investor who participates in this congress, will be in charge of exposing the subject. “In the real estate market there have been many opportunities to use bitcoin and the technologies that emerged as a result. Whether as a means of payment for a property, authentication of a sale or rental agreement and the use of intelligent contracts, which allow the creation of new business models such as digital real estate funds, “explained Alarcón, one of the special guests to this Congress.

The opening conference will deal with the “Draft Law on regulation of real estate activity in Costa Rica”. During the first day, a panel of international experts will develop the “Radiography of the real estate situation in Latin America”, and “Regulations and ways of doing business in Latin America”, among others.

In the second day the agenda will be full of interesting topics, among them “New Technological Tools”, “Virtual currency: Bitcoin”, “Costa Rica: green investment” and the closing conference will be “Change and adaptation: synergy without borders”.

“The opportunity is ideal for professional brokers who want to extend their knowledge with expert lecturers worldwide and with state-of-the-art technology, share knowledge, expand their contacts (networking), growing their business network with other participants in the real estate sector. We have worked on a very attractive offer of topics for all the interests of the national and international trade unions “, said Ofelia Ulloa, coordinator of the Congress.

Registrations and registrations can be made at www.cila2018costarica.com or by phone at 8827-8304.