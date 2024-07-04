ICT’s Tourism for All People Program has benefited almost a thousand people

Boys, girls, schoolchildren from different regions of the country, people with disabilities and cancer survivors have been able to do tourism thanks to this initiative.

Nearly a thousand people benefited and the establishment of 30 letters of understanding with organizations, foundations, tourism chambers and tourism companies is the result of the first year of operation of the Tourism for All People Program (TpTP), of the Costa Rican Institute of Tourism (ICT). ), which aims to provide direct, personal and barrier-free access to all people to discover the wealth of our country.

The program, launched on June 9, 2023, allowed 531 people last year to visit sites such as the Mirador de Orosi, in Cartago, the Puntarenas Marine Park, Místico Park in La Fortuna de San Carlos, the National Stadium, Sarapiquí, among other tourist destinations. In addition, 30 letters of understanding were signed with organizations, foundations, chambers and tourism companies to benefit more and more people through this program.

So far in 2024, 403 people have visited places such as Manzanillo, Talamanca, the Poás National Park, the Ruins and the Mirador de Orosí and Ujarrás, La Fortuna, the Manuel Antonio National Park, Punta Leona, Parrita, and have signed eight new agreements.

Cancer Survivors



One of the beneficiaries was a group of 75 cancer survivors from the Quality of Life Foundation for People with Cancer (FUNCAVIDA), who enjoyed a walk and guided tour of the iconic Ujarrás Ruins in Paraíso last February. of Cartago and the Mirador de Orosí, in the context of World Cancer Day, which is commemorated every February 4.

“Tourism for all people is a program that we launched on June 9, 2023. Today, as we celebrate the first anniversary of this program, which evolved and improved our Social Tourism with Integrity Program, generating a much more active participation of the ICT “We are very proud to have nearly a thousand people who have been favored and positively impacted by the Program by allowing them to make tourist visits in safe conditions,” said Alberto López, general manager of the ICT.

In October of this year, Costa Rica will host the World Congress of Social Tourism and one of the objectives is to attract events to the country that allow us to continue bringing tourism to all people.

Accessible tourism as a reality



Tourism for All People (TpTP) aims to provide direct, personal, and barrier-free access to all people to discover the wealth of our country through sustainable, inclusive, supportive, responsible and accessible tourist leisure.

The National Chamber of Tourism, the Costa Rican Association of Tour Operators, the Costa Rican Chamber of Hotels, the Costa Rican Association of Tourist Guides, the Costa Rican Network of Accessible Tourism, the Comprehensive Care Centers for Adults with Disabilities, the Quality Foundation Life for People with Cancer, Arenal Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Regional Chamber of Tourism of Fortuna de San Carlos, the National Council of People with Disabilities, Hospital México, Proimagen, Comprehensive Care Centers for Adults with Disabilities of Tibás, National System of Conservation Areas, Obras del Espíritu Santo Association and Costa Rican Gerontological Association are some of the signatories that have contributed during this first year to the program.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR