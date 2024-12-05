More
    Iconic Musical “Rent” to Be Performed at the Nico Baker Theater San José

    “Rent” will be performed from December 5 to 15 as part of the commemoration of World AIDS Day

    One of the most acclaimed and relevant works in the history of musical theater is coming to Costa Rica thanks to a co-production by Maracuyá and Teatro Nico Baker. Through its themes of love, hope, and struggle, the play invites the audience to reflect on a social reality that remains relevant in society.

    Rent, created by the renowned composer Jonathan Larson, will be performed from December 5 to 15 as part of the commemoration of World AIDS Day. The performances will take place at the Nico Baker Theater, and tickets are already available at the theater box office.

    Themes related to the LGTBIQ+ community

    Under the direction of Miguel Mejía, a passionate advocate for social and community issues, especially those related to the LGTBIQ+ community, Rent becomes a space to address fundamental issues such as the search for identity, acceptance, and the fight for human rights. Mejía, recognized for his commitment to art as a tool for social transformation, has gathered a talented cast as part of his training initiative “Workshop by Maracuyá,” composed of artists seeking to grow within the musical theater industry.

    Larson’s musical, with its powerful themes of love and resilience, promises to offer a moving and profound experience that will touch the heart of every spectator.

    Take note:

    Performances from December 5 to 15, 2024

    Venue: Teatro Nico Baker, San José

    Tickets at salagarbo.com/cartelera

    Prices ₡10,000 and ₡12,500 with La Vie Boheme cocktail

