    Iconic Ballets “La Bayadère” and “Sleeping Beauty” Will be Presented at the Melico Salazar Theater

    Together with The Gulfcoast Studio Company of the United States, the National Ballet Company of Costa Rica presents the shows

    By TCRN STAFF
    As part of the start of its 2024 season, Ballet Nacional de Costa Rica (BNC) will present “Estrellas del Siglo XXI: Ballet Espectacular”, on March 16 and 17 at the Melico Salazar Theater.

    A show where attendees will enjoy, in the same night, the iconic ballets of “La Bayadère” and “The Sleeping Beauty” among others from the international classical and contemporary repertoire.

    Joint participation

    The performance will be made up of more than ten dancers from Gulfcoast Studio Company, who have been awarded multiple international awards.And ten professional dancers from the National Ballet of Costa Rica will also participate.

    A great gala

    “It will be a gala that brings together the best of the world of ballet, the outstanding dancers of the National Ballet of Costa Rica join one of the most prestigious ballet companies in the United States; The Gulf coast Studio Company,” said Viviana Clare, CEO of BNCR.Tickets are now available at specialticket.net

