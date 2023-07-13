More
    ICE Is an Essential Brand for Tourism in Costa Rica

    The renewable electricity matrix is key in attracting sustainable investments

    The Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) obtained the license for the Costa Rica essential country brand from the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER), becoming the first national electricity provider to receive this distinction.

    After the evaluation of the Promoter, the Institute successfully passed all the aspects analyzed, with an average of 98. Kölbi, ICE’s trademark, obtained the Costa Rica essential country brand in 2017.

    During the last 8 years, Costa Rica has maintained a sustained production of electricity greater than 98% from 5 clean sources: water, geothermal, wind, biomass, and sun. This milestone reaffirmed the country as a leader in renewable energy worldwide.

    Marco Acuña, president of Grupo ICE, indicated that “the license is a recognition of the work of the Institute’s staff, who every day contribute to the development of our country. In addition, it shows us the path towards the electrification of the economy and the consolidation of a state-of-the-art telecommunications ecosystem”.

    Increase the country’s competitiveness

    For his part, Pedro Beirute, president of the Inter-institutional Committee of the Country Brand and general manager of PROCOMER, affirmed that “the licensing of Esencial Costa Rica seeks to increase the country’s competitiveness through compliance with a demanding protocol based on excellence, sustainability, innovation, social progress and Costa Rican origin; in which ICE obtained an excellent score, with which we welcome the licensee community as a leading institution in the production of electricity from renewable sources”.

    Beirute added that Costa Rica’s renewable electricity matrix is one of the characteristics that has positioned the country as a benchmark in sustainability and has made the country attractive to international buyers, investors, and tourists, with ICE being a determining actor in this area. .

    The 2022 International Competitiveness Index (ICI) highlighted Costa Rica among the 43 most important economies in the world for generating, attracting, and retaining talent and investment. The ranking recognizes the role of renewable resources in sustainable economic growth and capital flow.

