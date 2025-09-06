More
    Ibai Llanos Pits Costa Rican Gallo Pinto Against Colombian Arepas in a Breakfast Competition

    If you want to support Costa Rican gallo pinto, you must visit Ibai Llanos's social media accounts, click "like" and enter the name of the country and the dish

    Ibai Llanos, one of the most influential content creators, pitted Costa Rican gallo pinto against Colombian arepas. This culinary showdown is part of the digital competition called “World Breakfast Cup,” which he organizes on his social media.

    This initiative brings together the most representative breakfasts from various countries and pits them against each other in a single-elimination tournament. The “World Breakfast Cup” includes participation from countries from different latitudes.

    These are:

    Argentina

    Bolivia

    Chile

    Colombia

    Costa Rica

    Ecuador

    Spain

    United States

    France

    Guatemala

    Japan

    Mexico

    Peru

    United Kingdom

    Dominican Republic

    Venezuela.

    In the tournament’s dynamics, the first round pits Mexico against Peru, Argentina against the United Kingdom, and Costa Rica against Colombia.

    Highlights

    The highlight of this event is that voting to decide the winning breakfast for each matchup is conducted through comments on Ibai’s social media posts. If you want to support Costa Rica’s gallo pinto, you have to visit Ibai Llanos’s social media accounts, click “like” and enter the name of the country and the dish.

    Who is Ibai Llanos and why is he a social media icon?

    Ibai Llanos is a Spanish streamer and content creator who has achieved worldwide fame thanks to his charisma, creativity, and ability to connect with massive audiences.

    With millions of followers on platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Twitter, Ibai has transcended the gaming world to become a cultural phenomenon, organizing innovative events, celebrity interviews, and live streams that attract millions. Its relevance lies in its ability to combine entertainment, current events and community participation.

    Energy Drinks Could Accelerate Leukemia, According to Scientific Study

