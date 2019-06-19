Hypersexuality in children is a phenomenon characterized by an increasingly early sexualization in children, especially girls. Among its main causes, messages and images emitted by the media -and the Internet– stand out.

This makes some parents have to deal with unforeseen and surprising situations that hinder their values. The danger is that, by focusing on their physical attractiveness, children learn to compare, devalue, and adapt to others at an age when they are still building their identity.

In this sense, it is not strange to see children develop an obsession with their ideal weight at a very young age. Of course, this brings only physical and psychological problems.

Likewise, hypersexuality in children indicates the pressure that pushes them to enter abusive sexuality. This not only is not according to their age but hinders their development process and their own rate of appropriation of sexuality. This set of factors negatively affects their psychological health.

On the one hand, it is considered that, for boys, hypersexuality is linked to the exposure to pornographic images and films for adults. However, in the case of girls, it is more a matter of the image and place of women in society.

A new phenomenon

This social phenomenon is the result of the evolution of a society that is increasingly individualistic and plays with the stereotypes that separate and feed behaviors, but also with the young audience as an easy object to manipulate for consumption purposes.

It is disturbing that hypersexualization of young people -especially girls- begins at an earlier age than the average boys. The concept has been forged by certain industries, such as fashion or the media, still eager to find new objects of consumption.

Through the internet, music, or TV, they convey their messages about the importance of appearance and seduction. Unfortunately, young children are likely to be influenced by the media.

Therefore, hypersexuality affects both boys and girls. Each of them plays a role assigned to them in reference to adult models. However, it is not easy to explain to children that some of their references do not correspond to their condition as very young people and that it can be dangerous for their physical and mental health.

Faced with these new behaviors and the emergence of certain gender stereotypes, parents should be even more vigilant to maintain progress for the equality of women and men in society. This confirms the need and broad perspectives of education and training at all levels of the curriculum, but also outside the school environment.

How can you avoid hypersexuality in your children?

If you want to avoid cases of premature hypersexuality, you can achieve by taking these bits of advice into account:

Be critical of yourself. Think about whether your values are in accordance with your requests on them.

You must impose limits; give yourself the right to say ‘no’.

Talk openly about sexuality and respect for themselves.

Help children to develop their critical judgment before certain behaviors or images.

The school authorities must provide ethical codes in sex education for children.

Remember that, in addition to the above pieces of advice, if you want to deal with hypersexuality in children, the most important thing is that you do not allow your children to burn stages. This means that there is time for everything and that they must carry out activities and routines that are appropriate to their age.

Finally, you must bear in mind that you need to protect your children from signs of eroticism in all aspects of daily life. In sum, it is advisable that you maintain good communication with them to prevent any type of inappropriate behavior for their age.