Huge, Potentially Dangerous Asteroid Will Approach Earth on the Upcoming Christmas Day

In the case of 2022 TE14, this is a rock that is estimated to measure between 95 and 210 meters in diameter, as calculated by NASA, and specifically this upcoming December 25th, this rocky body will be located some 4,295,648 kilometers from our planet.

As defined by the US agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, near-Earth asteroids that are less than 7.5 million kilometers from Earth’s orbit and have a diameter greater than 140 meters are considered potentially dangerous.

Now, from the European Space Agency they have published a list with the highest risk nearby asteroids, and the rock 2022 TE14 is not part of the list. Even the space agencies have clarified on several occasions that, out of the known and monitored asteroids, a greater risk of impact will not be expected for the next 100 years.

There will be more asteroids crossing the sky

On the same December 25th, 2 more space rocks will cross the sky. These are 2022 YL1, a small rock with a diameter of no more than 86 meters, and 2013 YA14, another huge rock that could reach 110 meters. In addition, on the eve of the celebration, 3 smaller asteroids will cross the starry sky.

