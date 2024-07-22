How to Relax Body and Mind Before Going on Vacation

There are many ways to relax your body and mind to enjoy the summer to the fullest. Here we tell you some very healthy activities to include in your daily life. The stress accumulated throughout the year can negatively affect both your physical and mental health. By taking time to relax and recharge, you will improve your overall well-being and be better prepared to enjoy summer activities.

Relaxation techniques for the body:

1. Practice yoga

Yoga is an ancient practice that combines physical exercises, breathing and meditation to promote relaxation and well-being. The benefits of yoga include reducing stress, improving flexibility, and increasing muscle strength.

2. Therapeutic massages

Massages are a great way to relieve muscle tension and improve blood circulation. If you are in the habit of playing sports, then summer is a good time to recover from possible injuries.

3. Regular exercise

Regular exercise is not only essential for maintaining a healthy body, but it is also an effective tool for reducing stress. In our gym you can enjoy all kinds of sports facilities and possibilities.

4. Try training in other environments

Don’t just focus on the gym. The good weather invites us to spend time outside the home. You can also combine this with a more routine gym workout. For example, going for a run in the morning or at the end of the day.

This way, you will be able to have some variety in your training, you will enjoy it much more and it will be easier for you to combine it correctly with the rest of your training.

Relaxation techniques for the mind:

1. Meditation

Meditation is a proven technique to calm the mind and reduce stress. Spending a few minutes a day meditating can help you develop greater mental clarity and a sense of inner peace.

2. Reading

Reading a good book can be a great way to escape daily stress and immerse yourself in an interesting or informative story. Opt for genres that you enjoy, whether they are novels, biographies, or self-help books.

3. Spend time in nature

Spending time outdoors and in nature can be incredibly beneficial for your mental health. Nature has a calming and rejuvenating effect. Consider taking walks in the park, hiking, or just relaxing on the beach.

Also, taking advantage of the summer, one thing you can do is swim. A very complete exercise for the whole body that will also help you get rid of accumulated tension.

4. Disconnect from technology

Before summer, try to reduce your time in front of screens and social networks. Overexposure to technology can increase stress levels. Spend time doing offline activities like reading, walking, or simply enjoying a face-to-face conversation.

Some extra tips to help you relax:

Let’s now look at other aspects that can help you a lot in your daily life during the summer.

1. Eat healthy foods

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains can positively influence your mood and energy levels. Avoid excess caffeine and sugar, as they can increase anxiety.

This way, your body will feel better and you will be able to enjoy the entire summer much more. Also remember that we have professional dietitians who will help you at all times to eat a healthy and balanced diet that you can feel comfortable with at all times.

2. Hydration

Stay well hydrated by drinking enough water throughout the day. Dehydration can cause fatigue and affect your concentration, which isn’t ideal when you’re trying to relax. Furthermore, at a time like summer it is essential to hydrate yourself regularly.

In short, relaxing body and mind in summer is possible. Follow these tips and finally enjoy a few months of calm, disconnection and health. You’ll see that they will allow you to return with your batteries more than charged. And to train, do not hesitate to contact us.

