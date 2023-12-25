How to Prepare Hot Chocolate? The Recipe with a Touch of Orange to Show Off at the Costa Rican Christmas

We are very close to celebrating Christmas, so here we show you a hot chocolate recipe with its original touch and a wonderful aroma of orange and cloves.

Follow the steps and tips in this note:

Ingredients:

1 liter of whole milk

1 can of condensed milk

1/2 cup cocoa powder (diluted in 1/2 cup hot water)

150 grams of cocoa paste (cocoa liquor / 100% cocoa chocolate)

Peel of 1 orange (optional, but highly recommended)

8 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

1 Teaspoon vanilla extract

Preparation:

In a pot over medium heat, bring whole milk to a boil along with the condensed milk, orange peel, cloves, cinnamon stick and vanilla essence. Once it comes to a boil, lower the heat and add the cocoa powder diluted with water and the grated chocolate. Stir until it reaches consistency and serve.

Tip: use 1 tablespoon of cornstarch dissolved in water if you want thicker chocolate.