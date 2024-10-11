A beautiful garden is a wonderful thing. It is a place where you can relax and reflect but it is also a place where you can invite friends over to enjoy a meal and a glass or two of wine in the balmy evenings. But, if we’re honest many of us do not have the time or inclination required to maintain a beautiful garden space, right?

Well, that’s not a problem because there are several things you can do to maintain a stunning garden without too much effort, including the following:

1. Choose Low-Maintenance Plants

If you aren’t exactly green-fingered and you don’t exactly have the time or inclination to spend hours tending your garden, then the first thing you are going to want to do is to pick plants that are as low maintenance as possible.

You will be pleased to know that there are some plants like cacti, lavender and rosemary, that practically thrive on neglect, so you can basically plant them and leave them to their own devices, while ensuring that your garden looks and smells lush. It doesn’t get much better than that, right?

2. Mulch

Mulching your garden might seem like a lot of effort but you know what? You don’t have to do it that often, and when you do, it will instantly reduce your garden workload because it will not only prevent weeds from taking root and ruing your gardener but it will also help to train moisture and keep your plants in good shape all year round, Mulching is good!

3. Embrace the Power of Containers

If the thought of tending to an entire garden makes you break out in hives, container gardening is your new best mate. Pots are easy to manage, can be moved around as you fancy, and offer all the aesthetic appeal without the commitment. Whether it’s bright flowers, herbs, or even small shrubs, you can mix and match to your heart’s content. Plus, if a plant doesn’t survive your “care” (no judgment), it’s easier to replace it without anyone being the wiser.

4. Invest in a Battery Lawn Mower (Your Back Will Thank You)

Ah, mowing the lawn—the ultimate weekend chore you love to hate. But with a battery lawn mower, you can glide through your garden without the hassle of petrol or extension cords trailing behind you like some kind of high-stakes obstacle course. It’s quiet, eco-friendly, and light enough that you don’t need to build up a sweat pushing it around. You might even find yourself mowing more often (or at least not actively avoiding it).

5. Automate Your Watering (Because Hand-Watering Is Overrated)

Standing there with a hose every evening like a 1950s housewife is all well and good—until it’s not. Enter: automatic watering systems. With a simple drip irrigation system or a sprinkler on a timer, your plants can get the hydration they need without you lifting a finger. You’ll save water (and effort), and the only thing you’ll need to do is sit back and listen to the gentle hum of your plants getting watered while you sip something cold.

6. Let Ground Covers Do the Work

Ground covers are like nature’s carpet—soft, green, and they do all the hard work of covering those awkward, bare patches of soil that would otherwise be weed magnets. Think creeping thyme, sedum, or even good old clover. They spread on their own, keep the weeds out, and look far better than a patch of dirt. It’s a win-win for both your garden and your desire to do as little as possible.

7. Keep Tools Handy (Or You’ll Never Use Them)

The key to low-effort gardening is convenience. If your tools are buried in the shed under last year’s Christmas decorations, you’ll never get around to using them. Instead, keep a small kit of essentials—like gloves, pruners, and a hand trowel—right where you need them. A garden caddy or a designated shelf near the back door can make all the difference. That way, when you spot a weed (or an overgrown bush), you can deal with it quickly before you change your mind.

8. Go Wild (Within Reason)

The whole trend of wild gardens is a lazy gardener’s dream. Instead of battling to keep your garden in military-grade order, let it go a bit wild (but not too wild). A slightly overgrown, natural look is not only beautiful and on-trend, but it also supports local wildlife like bees and butterflies. Let some areas grow a little unruly with wildflowers or leave a corner of the lawn unmowed. It’ll make you look eco-conscious and save you time. Genius.

9. Create “Zones” and Fake the Rest

Rather than feeling like you need to manicure every square inch of your garden, why not create designated zones of beauty and let the rest just exist? Focus on a few key areas—like a vibrant flower bed or a well-kept patio—and then let the rest be a bit more relaxed. Fill areas with low-maintenance shrubs, a few pots, or even a water feature that doesn’t need much attention. Your guests will be so impressed by the eye-catching bits, they won’t even notice the corners you’ve casually ignored.

10. Know When to Outsource

Let’s be real—sometimes the easiest way to maintain a beautiful garden is to not do it yourself at all, but to have someone else who really knows what they are doing, come in and take care of things for you! There’s no shame in hiring someone to come round and give everything a good once-over. Whether it’s a monthly mow or a seasonal tidy-up, calling in a professional gardener every so often can save you hours of work, and ensure that everything in your garden is taken care of the right way; in a way that will see your garden thrive. Plus, when they’re done, you can take all the credit for your “lovely” garden when friends visit and are blown away by its beauty!

Here’s to a beautiful garden the lazy way!

