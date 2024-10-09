In a world where success is valued based on certain tangible and material achievements, it is relatively common for people to feel compelled to work harder, sacrifice hours of sleep, and postpone self-care in favor of what is supposedly going to lead them to success. However, this trend can lead to significant wear and tear, both physically and emotionally. In fact, the psychologist from InstitutoCentta, Alfonso Méndez, asserts that we often focus so much on our goals and achievements that we forget to pay attention to the signals from our bodies. “Listening to our body is essential to maintain a healthy balance in life.” These signs can include fatigue, stress, anxiety, or even physical symptoms such as aches and pains. “Recognizing and addressing these signals is essential for our overall well-being,” he points out.

But why is it so important to clearly understand those signals and differentiate between the types of stress? As Méndez emphasizes, stress is actually a natural and adaptive response of the organism to challenging or threatening situations that leads us to assess what our personal resources are to cope with it. And what happens is that if at that moment we do not have those resources to face the challenge, the stress response is triggered. But when this response turns into a chronic condition, the effects can be devastating. “Chronic stress negatively affects the immune system, increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, and can be a precursor to emotional disorders such as depression and anxiety,” argues the psychologist from the Centta Institute.

Furthermore, prolonged stress can lead us to what is known as Burnout Syndrome, characterized by emotional exhaustion, depersonalization, and a diminished sense of personal accomplishment. The psychologist warns that “this syndrome is particularly common in high-demand professions, but it can affect anyone who experiences an imbalance between external demands and the ability of our mind and body to handle them.” “These effects can be exacerbated by a lack of rest, poor nutrition, and the absence of regular physical exercise.”

We need to learn to listen to our bodies because, as our grandparents used to say, it is wise and tells us what it wants. Méndez adds: “The human body has its own language: it communicates needs and alerts through physical and emotional symptoms.” Muscle pain, insomnia, chronic fatigue, mood swings, and digestive issues are some of the ways the body indicates that something is not right. Ignoring these signals can lead to a buildup of problems that eventually affect the ability to achieve any goal effectively. “However, it is easy to fall into the trap of thinking that success is measured solely by our achievements, when true success includes both emotional and physical well-being.”

The science of well-being suggests that self-care should be a priority. “This includes a balanced diet, regular exercise, mindfulness practices, and restorative sleep.” “That’s why listening to the body also means recognizing personal limits and not succumbing to the pressure to constantly perform at your best,” the psychologist reminds us.

Decalogue for Emotional Well-Being:

Define personal success.

Recognize the signals from your body

Set realistic goals

Set boundaries.

Celebrate the small achievements.

Practice self-care.

Incorporate mindfulness into your life.

Take care of your rest and recovery routines.

Engage in regular physical activity.

Practice mindful eating.

Guidelines:

The guidelines from the psychologist at InstitutoCentta for starting to work on our daily routines in a conscious way for the pursuit of physical and emotional well-being are:

1. Define personal success: reflect on what success truly means to you. It can include health, relationships, and personal growth, not just professional achievements. Write them down in a notebook and review them from time to time to see if the meaning of success changes for you in different areas.

2. Recognize the signals from your body: learn to identify when your body needs rest or attention. This can be as simple as taking a moment to breathe deeply or pausing in your daily activities.

3. Set realistic goals: when setting goals, make sure they are achievable and do not compromise your health. Consider the time you need to rest and recover. Review your goals from time to time and adjust the bar according to your needs. Notice how goals can change over time. And, above all, respect your decision.

4. Set boundaries: it is important to establish healthy boundaries in your personal and professional life. Don’t be afraid to say “no” to commitments that could jeopardize your well-being. It is crucial to learn to say no. This allows for maintaining a balance and carrying out an appropriate emotional management of what can harm us, which prevents burnout and promotes a sense of control over one’s own life.

5. Celebrate the small achievements: don’t wait to reach major milestones to celebrate. Every small step towards well-being and balance matters. It is very important to be able to strengthen ourselves daily with the things we achieve. People are very prone to focus only on the negative and overlook the good things that happen to us.

6. Practice self-care: dedicate time to activities that make you feel good, such as meditating, exercising, reading, or enjoying a hobby. Self-care is not a luxury, but a necessity.

7. Include mindfulness in your life: this technique helps to reconnect the mind and body, fostering greater awareness of bodily sensations and emotions. Various studies have shown that regular mindfulness practice reduces stress and improves mental health.

8. Take care of rest and recovery routines: quality sleep and regular rest are essential for physical and mental regeneration. It is recommended to follow a consistent sleep routine and allow breaks throughout the day to recharge.

9. Regular physical activity: exercise not only improves physical fitness but also serves as a powerful mood modulator and an effective tool against stress.

10. Mindful eating: a balanced and nutrient-rich diet is essential for keeping both body and mind healthy. Mindful eating involves paying attention to the nutritional needs of the body and avoiding the consumption of processed foods that can impact long-term health.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR