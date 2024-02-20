More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    How to Create Optimal and Warm Study Spaces at Home

    In this brave new world of remote learning

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    With the arrival of a new school year and in a world where remote learning and completing academic tasks at home have become an integral part of education, it is essential to create home study environments that drive academic success and promote student well-being.

    Very important factor

    Both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labor Organization (ILO), in a recent technical report, pointed out the importance of having adequate study and work spaces at home, to avoid damage if measures are not taken.

    Having a study space at home goes beyond providing basic books and materials. Factors such as the chair, desk, lighting and other elements play a crucial role in academic performance and health.

    EPA home advisors, mentions some of the recommendations to consider:

    • Chairs and desks: Choosing ergonomic chairs and desks is essential to maintaining proper posture and preventing long-term back problems. Furniture designed for comfort and health contributes to concentration and focus during study hours.
    • Adequate lighting: natural light is always preferable, but when there is not much of it, artificial light is essential. Good lighting reduces eye strain, creates an environment conducive to concentration and helps academic performance. Therefore, a lamp will always be of great help for this space.
    • Organization and Quick Access: Maintaining an organized study space makes it easy to find and quickly access books, notebooks, and study materials. Shelving and organizers can be instrumental in creating a distraction-free environment.
    • Lunch boxes: It is important to have lunch boxes and bottles for students to carry healthy food and water, which will give them the energy to concentrate and perform at their best.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    RESONANCE – Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.
    - Advertisement -
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    4 Out Of Every 10 Households in Costa Rica are Single-Parent, Led by Women
    Next article
    It Is not Physical or Mental: What is the “Real” Health that Must be taken Care of to Live Lighter and in Peace?
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    February 2024, Celebrating Black History Month in Canada

    Like every year, during the month of February, Canada highlights the History of Blackness Month by presenting the story...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »