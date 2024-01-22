How Ticos Can Achieve Positive Changes in the New Year

Oprah Winfrey said that “The purpose of a new year is not only to celebrate, but also to reflect on our own wisdom and ability to create a year of unlimited possibilities,” something I completely agree with.

The beginning of a new year is a time for positive self-criticism and renewal. Many of us find ourselves making a list of new resolutions, wanting to improve different aspects of our lives, and while it’s easy to get excited about those goals, it’s often difficult to maintain the initial momentum over time.

There are some tips that can help set realistic goals and thus achieve positive changes, such as:

Establish specific and concrete goals. Don’t generalize goals like “eat healthier” or “stay fit,” and change it to a commitment to exercise for 30 minutes, two days a week, or to eat one serving of vegetables a day. The circumstances of each person and the limitations must always be considered to establish these purposes.

Create an action plan: It is essential to achieve this, breaking down each purpose into small tasks and setting deadlines to complete them.

Maintain focus and motivation: It is important to remember the reason why these goals were established and maintain motivation at all times. One of many techniques is to imagine how they will look when the objectives have been achieved.

Celebrate achievements: Recognizing progress will help maintain motivation and confidence in your ability to achieve goals.

Learn from mistakes: It is important to remember that no one is perfect and that it is possible to face failures on the way to achieving your goals. We must always keep in mind that every setback is an opportunity to grow and improve.

Regarding work, I would suggest some ideas to apply at work:

Identify areas to improve and thus establish a plan to develop those skills. They can be courses, workshops or simply practice more on a daily basis in the area you need.

Be more organized: Time management and organization of tasks are essential. You must establish the purpose to improve and use necessary tools such as calendars, to-do lists and applications to help in the organization.

Set clear goals: Define them correctly and be sure they are achievable. These goals can be both short and long term, they will allow you to be focused during the year.

Working on improving communication skills is a valuable purpose. This includes being clear in messages, active listening, and assertiveness in interactions.

Balance work and personal life: Make sure you set healthy boundaries and make it a point to make time for activities you enjoy outside of work.

Foster a positive environment: This may include being more collaborative, showing appreciation toward coworkers, and trying to solve problems constructively.

Personal change is unique

We must always remember that the purpose of personal change is a unique and personalized journey, which ones resonate with oneself and thus find motivation on the path to change. Much success in your transformation process!