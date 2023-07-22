More
    How Powerful is The Costa Rica Passport and How Many Places Can Ticos Travel Without a Visa?

    One of the many advantages of Costa Rican citizenship

    By TCRN STAFF
    Costa Rica’s passport rating has remained very stable in recent years despite the impact of the pandemic on travel and tourism, according to the Henley Passport Index.

    The best located in Central America

    And it is that the Costa Rican document improved one position within this ranking, going from place 32 to 31, which places it among the six best qualified in Latin America and the best located in Central America.

    151 destinations

    In the case of #CostaRica, the passport allows entry to 151 destinations without the need for a prior visa, with a visa upon arrival and with a visitor’s permit or Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

    This ranking includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations, based on official data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the largest, most accurate travel information database.

    The Henley Passport Index (HPI) is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

    World ranking

    Singapore leads the ranking, with citizens who can enter 192 countries without a visa, followed by Germany, Italy and Spain, each with 190 countries. Meanwhile, Afghanistan ranks dead last, with citizens allowed to enter only 27 countries without a visa.

    Positive News

    Ronald Álvarez from the Costa Rican Association of Travel Agencies (ACAV) welcomed this news, describing it as a potential source of hope for the sector after the crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
