More
    Search
    EconomicTCRN
    Updated:

    How Much Does the New 50-Centimeter Costa Rican Collector Coin Featuring a Hawksbill Turtle Cost and Where Can I Get It?

    Highlighting the fauna of the country's ecosystems

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR) announced that starting next Monday, May 26, 2025, 10,000 acrylic collector coins and 7,000 in cases will go on sale. These coins correspond to the 50-centimeter denomination and are the third to feature a design highlighting the fauna of the country’s ecosystems.

    This time, they will feature the hawksbill turtle, an animal that grows to 90 centimeters long and weighs up to 75 kilograms. This species can be found along the warm and temperate coasts of the Pacific, Indian, and Atlantic Oceans, as well as in the Caribbean Sea. In Costa Rica, it is found on both coasts.

    The reverse of the coin reads “Coral Reef” and the scientific name of the hawksbill turtle, “Eretmochelys imbricata.” The turtle is placed on the coin over a portion of the coral reef map. The year the design was approved, 2023, can also be read.

    Meanwhile, the legends “República de Costa Rica” and “Banco Central de Costa Rica” stand out at the top of the coin’s obverse. At the bottom, three raised bars are located that make it easy to recognize by touch. In both versions, the coin will cost ¢8,650.

    The BCCR also announced that the regular ¢50 coin will begin circulation on May 26th. This coin, which will not display colors in its design and is therefore not a collector’s item, has a face value of ¢50.

    Where can I get them?

    According to the Central Bank, each financial institution has been allocated a specific amount of the new ¢50 coin based on their requirements. Furthermore, these entities are the ones that determine the specific points of sale where they will sell the currency.

    This is the list of entities that will sell the currency and the available quantities:

    Banco de Costa Rica: 3.150

    Banco Nacional: 2.500

    Banco Popular y de Desarrollo Comunal: 1.200

    BAC Credomatic: 1.050

    Banco Promérica: 300

    Scotiabank Costa Rica: 250

    Grupo Mutual Alajuela La Vivienda: 1.400

    Mutual Cartago de Ahorro y Préstamo: 850

    Coopegrecia R.L.: 1.100

    Coopeande R.L.: 1.000

    Coopesanramón R.L.: 550

    Coopenae R.L.: 500

    Coopecar R.L: 300

    Asociación Numismática Costarricense: 1.000

    Coopealianza R.L.: 500

    Coopeande R.L.: 1.000

    Museos del Banco Central de Costa Rica: 375

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceJosue Alvarado
    ViaGUILLERMO AGUDELO
    Previous article
    “Climate Change is a War,” Says the Director of COP30 World Summit
    Next article
    The Rise of Knitting, Embroidery, and Pottery as a Path to Wellness

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Real Stories Show the Impact of Knowing Genetic Truth in Costa Rica

    DNA testing has become a key tool for resolving family doubts, confirming ties, and making important decisions. Every result...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2025 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »