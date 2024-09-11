More
    How Do You Take Care Of Your Liver Health?

    Specialist offers advice, within the framework of World Hepatitis Day

    By TCRN STAFF
    World Hepatitis Day was created to highlight the importance of prevention and awareness of this disease that affects millions of people in the world. But how do you take care of your liver health?

    According to the Health Surveillance Directorate of the Ministry of Health, Costa Rica has seen an increase in hepatitis cases in recent years, underlining the importance of education and early detection of the disease.

    Given this, the specialist doctor in gastroenterology and digestive endoscopy, Roberto Cruz, offers the following recommendations to mitigate its spread and maintain good liver health.

    Get vaccinated

    Vaccination is a key measure to prevent hepatitis A and B. Make sure you are up to date with your vaccinations and consult your doctor about the available options.

    Maintain good hygiene practices

    Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, especially before eating and after using the bathroom.

    Avoid excessive alcohol consumption

    To prevent liver damage. And seek professional help if you have difficulty controlling alcohol consumption.

    Embrace a balanced diet

    Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help maintain a healthy liver.

    Get regular screening tests

    Especially if you belong to a risk group such as, getting regular screening tests can help identify hepatitis in early stages and improve treatment options.

