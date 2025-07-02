Many aspects of modern life are marked by constant judgments and evaluations: annual reviews, performance indicators, goal assessments, competency audits, and more. But should we apply the same approach to an international relocation? Living abroad is a rich and complex experience, which raises an important question: how—and why—should we evaluate it? Is it to strengthen a candidate for a new position and better reflect the value of our intercultural experience? To gain clarity about our future goals in an international environment? Or perhaps to understand the reasons that drive us to return?

Although a successful career is often evaluated through KPIs (Key Performance Indicators), most companies don’t apply similarly clear metrics to assess the overall success of an expatriation. From the employer’s perspective, success is often defined by whether pre-established objectives are met. But this approach overlooks many vital aspects of living abroad: learning a new language, working or leading in an intercultural environment, and developing soft skills such as adaptability or the ability to communicate in unfamiliar codes.

Situations and responses can vary widely

Assessing the competencies acquired in intercultural contexts is especially difficult, as situations and responses can vary widely. Did you truly manage a team with significant cultural differences, or did you simply apply the same leadership style as before you moved? Did you adapt your way of communicating to local norms or continue using your own? Even subtle differences in communication can cause confusion or discomfort. In some cultures, for example, indirect feedback can be disconcerting or unclear if you are used to more direct communication. This makes it difficult to know whether you truly developed intercultural competencies or were simply getting by with minor adjustments.

The same goes for language. Some expats consider learning the local language optional—too difficult, too time-consuming, or simply uninteresting. But can an international experience be considered successful if you return without knowing a single word of the local language? It depends on your personal perspective. It often comes down to whether you were able—or willing—to build meaningful relationships with local people, although for some, this isn’t a priority.

Of course, success abroad can be measured through promotions, pay raises, bonuses, or achieving goals. But it’s much more difficult to assess the personal and professional growth—or the sense of profound enrichment—that comes with living in a new environment. In this regard, we must also consider accompanying partners, who often lack conventional indicators of success such as income. For many of them, moving abroad can mean the loss of a career or a daily routine. But does that make their experience unworthy of analysis? Not at all.

Using assessment tools can be very beneficial

Comparing yourself to other expats makes little sense. However, using assessment tools can be very beneficial—especially for companies that invest heavily in international assignments. Expatriation contracts entail significant costs: private health insurance, living allowances, and often additional support for housing or school fees. Companies can benefit from implementing structured assessments before and after the assignment. These tools help determine whether sending an employee abroad was really necessary—or whether a local hire would have been just as effective.

What specific value did the employee bring? Was it their ability to manage multicultural teams? Their role as a bridge between headquarters and local teams? Or was their technical expertise key to the position?

While employers typically consider these questions before assigning someone, a more formal assessment at the end of the assignment could provide greater clarity. This type of analysis could be part of broader career planning and an effective HR policy. What exactly did the employee learn during their time abroad? How do these new skills support their professional development—and what role should they take on next?

We could imagine a formal skills assessment after each international assignment, focusing specifically on the expatriation experience. This would help employees identify newly acquired skills and give the company a clearer overview for HR planning. Since it’s difficult to assess intercultural competencies in isolation, these assessments—conducted by professionals familiar with expat life—are designed to address that challenge.

For those who may not have worked during the assignment, this doesn’t make their experience any less valuable. Did they experience frustration—or did they experience significant personal growth? Did that time offer new professional insights or even spark a new path to explore? What language or cultural skills did they develop?

Unfortunately, many partners struggle to explain the value of their time abroad if they didn’t work. However, competency assessments tailored to the expat experience aren’t just for those with paid employment; they can also be very helpful for those taking a career break.

Ultimately, assessing your move helps you better understand and articulate the skills you’ve acquired, reflect on your personal and professional development, and acknowledge your inner evolution—even if the experience wasn’t entirely positive. Sometimes, analyzing your time abroad also means realizing that you’d prefer to work in a more familiar environment and that a life of international assignments isn’t for you. And that’s not a failure—it’s simply honesty.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR