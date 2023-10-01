How Could Medical Cannabis Improve the Quality of Life for Children With Autism?

“In the immediate future, the ideal would be to reduce taxes so that parents can import these nutraceuticals for immediate access at low cost, as well as a medical update program for pediatricians who can consider treatments with medicinal cannabis in parallel with traditional medicine”, suggests the expert.

Holistic approach

The holistic approach to autism spectrum disorder through this alternative would substantially improve different comorbidities related to this condition, according to Dr. Mónica Sandoval.