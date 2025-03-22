Different environmental organizations in Costa Rica held a Forum and Concert for Water, for World Water Day, which is celebrated every March 22nd.

The activity was organized by the Socio-environmental Kiosks Program, the Ecologist Federation (FECON), the Biodiversity Coordination Network, Ecocipreses Front, Green Block, Costa Rica for the Oceans, Blue Block, Green Block, Living Rivers Movement, and independent activists.

The panelists in charge of transmitting their knowledge and reflective message were: Catalina Carrillo Vargas, Interdisciplinary Coastal Program; Silvia Matamoros, Costa Rica for the Ocean; Maleza Alvarado, Movimiento Ríos Vivos; Isabel Méndez Garita; Laura Carolina Garrigues, Asociación Ojo de Agua Legado Ancestral.

The event’s slogan “water is life, and its protection is a commitment of all”, was kept latent at all times, as well as music, art, and socio-environmental dialogue for attendees to reflect on the importance of preserving our rivers, seas, and water sources, essential for biodiversity and the welfare of Costa Rica.

The activity was completely free of charge at the Spanish Cultural Center in Costa Rica.

Initially, they held a discussion in which people from communities affected by water pollution, along with people working to protect rivers and the sea, shared their experiences and knowledge, in order to raise awareness and strengthen collective action in defense of our aquatic ecosystems.

Afterward, everyone enjoyed the special concert, an invitation to connect with nature through music.

The concert began with the incredible voice and lyrics of Luz Maria Romero, who has her most recent album called “Entre Selvas y Desiertos” (Between Jungles and Deserts).

The musical closing was in charge of the renowned environmental fighter and talented Fabián Pacheco with his Cabros de Batalla.

“Cantos de Batalla”, is a project that builds a musical historical memory of the Costa Rican environmental movement, from the compilation of the proclamations that characterized different campaigns in recent years. Songs composed by Fabián Pacheco to the rhythm of drums and inspired by the defense of common goods and human rights.

Does Costa Rica have reasons to celebrate World Water Day?

Regarding this important date worldwide, here in TCRN, we talked with Henry Picado, representative of the Ecologist Foundation (FECON), who said that Costa Rica has much to celebrate, “because it is one of the countries in which the drinking water coverage is very important and also we still enjoy bringing drinking water through the public sewerage service, that is, drinking water reaches the pipe, that should also be celebrated”.

In his opinion, that privilege, the right to drinking water may be increasingly threatened “by contamination with agrochemicals, especially by deforestation, by the intensive use of pesticides that have caused the affectation only last year of more than 79 water sources in the northern area of Cartago and different parts of the country have also developed similar events,” said Picado.

The main challenge that drinking water has at this moment in Costa Rica is precisely its risk, because it is also one of the most consumable countries in the country, therefore, environmental fighters like Henry, agreed to hold the Forum and Concert for Water. Bravo!

In a special way, within the event was presented a work of the artist Karla Herencia, who is participating in an exhibition called “Submersion: Artistic dialogues on the aquatic and the human”.

