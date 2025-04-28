According to a recent study “The Presence of Women in the Tech Industry,” the technology sector has had one of the greatest success stories in Latin America over the last decade. Between 2020 and 2021, e-commerce grew 30% in the region, and an additional 20% growth is projected between 2024 and 2027. Accelerated digitalization, driven by the pandemic, the expansion of connectivity, and the emergence of innovative startups have consolidated commercial technology as a key pillar of economic development.

However, the presence of women in this industry presents some challenges in Latin America. After more than a decade of progress in closing the gender hiring gap in this industry, 2023 marked a worrying turning point: gender equity not only stagnated, but began to regress. Today, in Latin America, men receive almost five times more promotions than women in managerial roles; only 20% of leadership hires in technology companies have been women in the last three years.

One of the main challenges is the persistent wage gap in this sector. This gap, combined with the lack of promotion opportunities, creates a cycle of exclusion that discourages women from remaining in the industry.

Women have fewer opportunities to advance to leadership roles, even with the same qualifications as their male colleagues. Furthermore, selection processes often unconsciously favor men, and mentoring and sponsorship networks for women are limited. 24% of promotions in entry-level roles go to women, and this number drops to 17% at the highest management levels.

While strict regulations on salary transparency have been implemented in Europe, only 25% of large companies in the region have established formal pay equity policies.

Challenges to closing the gender gap in technology

Implementing equitable hiring and promotion processes is key. Methods such as CV-blind selection reduce bias, while diverse interview panels and transparent promotion criteria ensure equal opportunities for women.

Secondly, mentoring and training play a fundamental role. Leadership programs for women in technology, access to certifications in key areas, and mentoring networks allow them to strengthen their professional growth.

Additionally, establishing policies for pay equity and maternity support are essential. For example, salary audits help address gaps, while equitable paternity leave and flexible work arrangements facilitate women’s return to work after childbirth.

Possible actions to improve the presence of women in the tech industry

First, companies can establish corporate gender equity programs endorsed by senior management. Components of this program may include zero-tolerance workplace sexual harassment policies, mandatory anti-bias programs, and efforts to increase inclusion at all levels.

Companies can transparently monitor and govern progress toward gender equity by building analytical tools (to assess pay and retention gaps, for example) and publishing findings in quarterly reports.

On average, companies implement 81% of the gender-focused programs they plan, but less than 50% of both women and men in technology jobs report participating in gender programs. Increasing participation in workplace programs, learning initiatives tailored to women’s needs and development styles, and continuing education can help workplaces achieve gender parity.

Finally, mentoring and leadership programs specifically for women can help them establish networks within the organization and foster professional growth. Senior sponsorship allows early hires to receive mentorship from higher levels, providing women with early support and informed advice to help them grow. For women in technical roles, such as software engineering, mentoring programs can also help close skills gaps.

Latin American companies that implement concrete actions to reduce the gender gap will not only have a positive impact on society, but will also be better prepared to attract and retain diverse talent, develop more inclusive products, and consolidate their leadership in the digital economy.

