Host of “I’m Going to Eat the World” Captivated by Costa Rican Cuisine

Verónica Zumalacárregui, host of the show “I’m Going to Eat the World,” visited Costa Rica as part of a gastronomic exploration. The Spanish content creator and journalist visited the Central Valley and the Caribbean of Costa Rica on a five-day trip.

Zumalacárregui has visited more than 70 countries across five continents, and in each one, he lives up to the name of the program he hosts. This show is broadcast in Spain through Canal Cocina and La 2 de TVE; in the United States and 25 Latin American countries through El Gourmet; in Portugal through Casa e Cozinha; and on Iberia flights, as detailed by the content creator on their official website verozuma.com.

Totally captivated

“This trip has captivated me because I had the opportunity to get to know the country in a more genuine and authentic way.” I was unaware of the existence of such a variety of ingredients and dishes, but the best part has been enjoying them in the company of the Ticos, who are some of the warmest, most loving, and above all, happiest people I have encountered on the planet. I hope you really like what we are recording here and enjoy this new episode, thank you and Pura Vida,” he said.

Promoting Costa Rica as a gastronomic destination

His visit was organized by the Costa Rican Tourism Institute with the aim of promoting Costa Rica as a gastronomic destination, complementing its well-known positioning among Spaniards and Europeans as a destination for nature, biodiversity, and multiple outdoor activities.

“Gastronomy is, without a doubt, a cultural expression of each nation and a vital component of the tourism product as a generator of well-being for Costa Rica, as well as one of the main travel motivators for tourists from our primary source markets. For this reason, we want to showcase the variety of our flavors with the support of high-impact content creators,” explained Ireth Rodríguez, head of the Promotion and Development Department for the Vacation Segment at ICT.

The tour began in the heart of San José, visiting the Plaza de la Cultura and the Central Park, constantly interacting with people who recognized her. He also visited the Central Market to taste traditional sweets, coffee, and Costa Rican-style ceviche. Likewise, he received a “master class” on how to prepare a pot of meat with Doña Ara, a renowned cook of traditional Costa Rican food in Carrizal de Alajuela.

They also visited the Siwka restaurant, where Chef Pablo Bonilla introduced little-known traditional plants and products such as wild grape, starfruit, crabs, hoja santa, and cucumber. Afterwards, he enjoyed a tapas tour at Bar Restaurante Acapulco, an icon of Costa Rican cuisine where typical dishes such as gallos de papa, arroz con pollo, chifrijo, and frijoles blancos con cerdo were tasted.

After the tour of the capital, Verónica Zumalacárregui moved to Cahuita National Park, where she had the opportunity to have lunch with Malcolm Whiterhorn by the sea and taste escabeche, grilled snapper, patacones, salad, pipas, rice and beans.

On the last day, he had the opportunity to share with the Ñame Clan in Tirsa Blanca and to enjoy with a Bribri family in Meleruk, who prepared a traditional lunch in bijagua leaves. The menu included smoked chicken with cassava, white rice, green banana, and calaloo wrapped in egg. The experience continued with a walk with Don Leo Buitrago to his cocoa plantation where they roasted and ground the fruit.

The itinerary was developed by the ICT with the expert support of Paco Cervilla, who accompanied, guided, and collaborated with the production at each location. “This experience will be a testament to the culinary, natural, and cultural richness of Costa Rica for the program that will air at the end of the year,” highlighted Cervilla.

“Of the 70 countries I know, the one I would consider the happiest is Costa Rica.” The Ticos are warm, optimistic, smiling, and they give the impression that they are also very happy. Where else on the planet, instead of saying hello or goodbye, do they say Pura Vida? For me, Costa Ricans are the most accurate representation of the Flow state. I think you’ll be able to feel it yourselves when you watch the episode. “You’ll tell me all about it,” concluded the presenter.

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR